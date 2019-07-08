YOUR SAY: Residents react to closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone

DOZENS of people have spoken out online about the sudden closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone.

Yesterday it was revealed the Gladstone Regional Council awarded a tender for animal care services to Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

They will take over from Team RSPCA from August 1.

Some Facebook followers on The Observer's page paid tribute to the RSPCA group which has serviced the region for 16 years.

"This is a really sad day for the animals of Gladstone,” Brooke McClymont said.

"Friends of RSPCA Gladstone did such a wonderful job rescuing so many lives.”

Meg Johnoo commented that one of her dogs came from Team RSPCA Gladstone.

"Even though he had some big medical issues when he was found, with their care he survived,” she said.

"I sure hope the new organisation will do all the hard work in the background for the poor animals who need vet care and a bit of help.”

Others congratulated Gladstone Animal Rescue Group for being the new provider of animal care services.

"A fair few of the originals from the local RSPCA are the force behind the new group, so really it doesn't matter who is in,” Steve Roberts said.

"Just focus on the saving and re-homing. Isn't that what its about? You have to say congratulations to Judy for driving both groups for many years an now she will guide the new one.”