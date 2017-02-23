YOUR SAY: Report delivers bad news for Gladstone shoppers

SPENDING DOWN: Gladstone residents are holding onto their money.

THE first NAB Customer Spending Behaviours report has delivered mixed news for Gladstone.

The report, which tracks consumption-based spending for National Australia Bank customers only, returned a negative growth figure for Gladstone between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the same time last year.

Gladstone produced a growth figure of -3.7%, a disappointing number given the Queensland regional average was 2.9%.

Surprisingly, Mount Larcom, only 30km up the road, had a whopping growth figure of 18.7%.

The average monthly spend for regional Queensland was $1974, while the figure for the Brisbane greater metropolitan area was $2070.

People living in Gladstone had an average monthly spend for the December quarter of $2001, which is above Mount Larcom's average of $1925.

The general consensus from Gladstone shoppers was their spending habits had not changed significantly in the past year.

Kerry Smith

Retiree Kerry Smith said he was on a fixed income so there was no change to his spending.

Shane Weatherall said he spent most of his money on groceries and bills.

Shane Weatherall.

"People are spending less around Gladstone because of the work problems,” he said.

"I know quite a few people who are out of work and doing it pretty tough at the moment and they're not spending any money because of that.”

Personal Trainer Jodie Lyon said her money went on providing for her children.

Jodie Lyon

"I haven't changed my spending habits because it doesn't really affect me and my husband,” she said.

"We both own businesses so we haven't found it hard, even though a lot of people are struggling.”

Customer spending was based on where the customer lives, which may or may not be where the actual spending activity occurs.

Spending includes both online and offline transactions and transaction data may include EFTPOS, credit card, BPAY, bank transfers, direct debits and PayPal services.