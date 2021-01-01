YOUR SAY: New year’s resolutions
We asked residents at East Shores what their resolutions for 2021 were.
Here’s what they had to say:
Talon Blackwood: Quit smoking
Quinton Harris: Get back to the gym
Robert Cooper: To lose weight
Nicole Galvin: To be healthier and more well
Abbey Cooper: Get better grades in maths
Caitlynne Cooper: Do what you're told
Neil Nuff: To rid the country of the government
Nori Luff: Live healthier
Nellie Villanueva: Live a more healthy life
Dave Blackmore: Happiness
Alyssa Blackmore: To try and stay positive
Sandra Blackmore: Stay positive
Tiahna Solway: To be more present.
Tim Cahill: To see the bigger picture in things.
Sandra Tooney: Hope things are better than what we just had.
James Thomson: Hope that my three new great-grand children don't have to go through what we had and to enjoy life.