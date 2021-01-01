YOUR SAY: New year’s resolutions

YOUR SAY: What's your new year's resolution?

We asked residents at East Shores what their resolutions for 2021 were.

Here’s what they had to say:

Talon Blackwood and Quinton Harris.

Talon Blackwood: Quit smoking

Quinton Harris: Get back to the gym

Robert Cooper, Nicole Galvin, Abbey Cooper and Caitlynne Cooper.

Robert Cooper: To lose weight

Nicole Galvin: To be healthier and more well

Abbey Cooper: Get better grades in maths

Caitlynne Cooper: Do what you're told

Neil Nuff, Nori Nuff and Nellie Villanueva.

Neil Nuff: To rid the country of the government

Nori Luff: Live healthier

Nellie Villanueva: Live a more healthy life

Dave Blackmore, Alyssa Blackmore and Sandra Blackmore.

Dave Blackmore: Happiness

Alyssa Blackmore: To try and stay positive

Sandra Blackmore: Stay positive

Tiahna Solway and Tim Cahill.

Tiahna Solway: To be more present.

Tim Cahill: To see the bigger picture in things.

Sandra Tooney and James Thomson.

Sandra Tooney: Hope things are better than what we just had.

James Thomson: Hope that my three new great-grand children don't have to go through what we had and to enjoy life.