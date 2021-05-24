Your say: New bike paths proposed for Dawson Hwy

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is undertaking a planning project to identify and prioritise potential locations for pathways between Glenlyon Street and Harvey Road. Picture: Rob Tilley

Residents can have their say on new on-road cycle lanes and off-road shared pedestrian/cycle pathways along the Dawson Highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is undertaking a planning project to identify and prioritise potential locations for pathways between Glenlyon Street and Harvey Road.

TMR is inviting residents to share their feedback and experiences using related roads, and what is important to them about the local area and bike riding.

“Your input will help identify and prioritise the locations for the potential new infrastructure,” a TMR spokesman said.

To have your say or for more information, click here.

Consultation will be open for comment until June 24.