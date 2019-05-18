YOUR SAY: How Mt Larcom and Flynn residents are voting

WHAT ARE THE ISSUES IMPORTANT TO GLADSTONE AND MT LARCOM RESIDENTS?

Carey Seng

"I think the main thing in Central Queensland is the consistency of local labor. I do a lot of fly in fly out work and I'd rather be able to stay at home. I'd also like to make sure we see the money stay in central Queensland rather than being sent off to the big cities and main centres.”

Julie Allen

"It's disappointing to see we've had no visits from the candidates. We've had a few independents come in but nobody from the major parties, it would be good for them to come into the shops and have a chat with us. Our roads are important, so is the cost of living. They should make it easier for small businesses to have a go. They also need to look after farmers and the agricultural industry especially if there's not going to be coal.”

Nathan Coombs

"I feel like in this election we haven't heard a whole lot of information about each party's policies. The issues that matter to me haven't really been covered. I had my mind made up before I voted, I definitely had a few ideas for the senate.”

Kevin Phoebe

"It's been a typical campaign with lots of promises. They'll (Mt Larcom residents) will be waiting with baseball bats for LNP and Labor, I cant wait to see how one nation polls here. Cost of living is the main issue. I've made up my mind who Ill be voting for.

Peter Hensen

For me the local community, mainly Gladstone Hospital and education. I think Ken has let us down with cuts to hospital departments and education in the area. To be honest I was going to donkey vote but I want my vote to count, so yes I made my mind up before voting.