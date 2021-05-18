Your say: Housing and high-rises in spotlight

Rental prices are so high, many Mackay people are struggling to pay rent or even find a place to live.

Rental prices are so high, many Mackay people are struggling to pay rent or even find a place to live.

Here's what's our readers are talking about this week in the Mackay region.

Landlords and real estates

I have been homeless for a year. I wasn't black-listed from my last rental but I wouldn't move out just when the first lot of COVID hit Mackay as we didn't have another place.

My mother is 80 years old and has been living in her rental for five years with my 83 year old father who had dementia and asbestosis.

Recently the owner came on an inspection with the real estate then the next day the real estate rang to say mum had to vacate by her lease's end.

Mum has always paid her rent, never had complaints and all she's asked us for is the owner to fix the blinds which she never did.

My dad then died last Thursday May 13. I rang the real estate and told her my mum has lost her husband and will be homeless. The real estate said the owner of the house would not budge and wanted her out.

It's unbelievable. Mum has been a good tenant and in the midst of burying my dad she has to find a new place.

I live in a garage and can't help. It's disgusting what these owners do.

Just kick people out uncaring of how old or anything. So even if you do the right thing, pay exorbitant rent on time, the owners have the right to kick out widowed 80-year-old women.

Michelle Brown, Andergrove

Housing is a federal responsibility too

It's time to share a few facts around social and affordable housing.

While the state government plays an important role in building and funding social and affordable housing, the Commonwealth has traditionally had a significant involvement as well.

But in recent years the Morrison Government has drastically cut affordable housing programs - one such scheme being the federal National Rental Affordability Scheme.

The NRAS program seeks to address the shortage of affordable rental housing by offering financial incentives to rent dwellings for eligible NRAS tenants at 80 per cent or less of the market value rent.

Under the Morrison Government, NRAS incentives stopped in November 2018. By mid-2025 there will be no affordable housing under NRAS.

This means tenants of more than 10,000 Queensland properties - including a large share across our region - will be forced to find alternative accommodation or pay more rent, which could place them under severe housing stress.

In the Morrison Government's recently announced budget, it was an opportunity to extend NRAS funding. But, staggeringly, there was no such announcement.

On top of this, the Prime Minister provided nothing for those experiencing rental stress and no new money for those at risk of homelessness.

This is a huge social and economic issue for our area. Not only are families on lower incomes struggling to find affordable housing locally, but local businesses are struggling to find staff because potential workers can't afford to rent locally.

The Palaszczuk Government is doing the heavy lifting on social housing - providing the biggest investment in social housing since World War II to deliver 5500 social and affordable homes by 2027.

But we cannot do it alone.

With the huge numbers of people moving to regional Queensland like ours and needing a place to live, coupled with the current shortages, it's time for the Morrison Government to take responsibility.

The federal government must invest in social and affordable housing and ensure vulnerable individuals and families are not left in a tent or on the streets.

Queenslanders and the people of Central Queensland deserve better from this federal government.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert

Share your thoughts on this issue through a letter to the editor:

Daily Mercury

Sandfly Creek

Mackay Council is the trustee for The Reserve at Sandfly Creek.

As the nominated trustee, the council is to maintain and preserve the regenerating estuarine vegetation.

So why would the Mackay Council contract an arborist to remove five-year-old mangrove trees, which would have ultimately improved water quality and provide shelter for natural coastal wildlife.

The Mackay council has statutory obligations to Sandfly Creek Reserve.

These include the Coastal Protection and Management Act 1995, Nature Conservation Regulation 1994, the Native Title (Qld) Act 1993 and the Fisheries Act 1994 which provides protection for marine plants including mangroves and saltmarshes, and the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity and Conservation Act 2000

As the trustee you are obligated to preserve the regenerating the estuarine at Sandfly Creek.

What happened there is environmental vandalism.

Kelly Perkins, South Mackay

Editor's note: Mackay Regional Council said this vegetation trimming work was done in accordance with Accepted Development Requirements for operational work involving the removal, destruction or damage of marine plans, including notification to the State Government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

"It was carried out on freehold council land in the downstream section of Hoey Street drain before discharge into the Sandfly Creek Reserve following concerns from residents about localised flooding impacts," the council said.

"Existing revegetation in the open drain was trimmed and removed as it was restricting the discharge of stormwater from the upstream urban catchment.

"Work is not complete as council is intending to remove the build-up of sediments and rubbish washed down from the upstream residential area to prevent it being washed into the Sandfly Creek Reserve."

A development application for a massive resort complex on Shingley Dve has been submitted to the Whitsunday Regional Council. Photo: One Whitsunday Developments Pty Ltd.

High-Rise on Airlie foreshore - no way

Whitsunday Regional Council is considering an application for a foreshore high-rise development at the Port of Airlie, as high as 12 storeys or more.

Our community has seen high-rise development proposals before and we have stood up and loudly shouted down these proposals.

So why does the council continue to entertain high-rise applications? Why is the council not backing the community and its own town plan?

High-rise developments in the Whitsundays are shouted down for many good reasons.

The Whitsundays is one of the most popular tourism destinations in Australia.

A big part of our success is that we offer a unique, low key, low-rise, village atmosphere. Just ask our visitors. The vast majority respond, "high-rise, no way!"

Our community takes pride in our many natural attributes. Our tourism industry promotes an image of nature. A high-rise is a sure-fire way to destroy that image.

Rest assured that once a high-rise is built in Airlie Beach, a precedent is set and others will follow.

Before you can say "Gold Coast", we will have high-rises along our foreshore just like the Gold Coast.

We have a growing local population and, like most small communities, we are feeling some growing pains. Consider our current parking problem and then add a high-rise development. No thanks.

And finally, I have yet to hear a valid argument in favour of a high-rise development.

The Port of Airlie high-rise development proposal is now open for public input until June 7, 2021.

You can register your concern through a submission addressed to the Assessment Manager, Whitsunday Regional Council and email to info@whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au

Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

Airlie Beach foreshore

Keep caring for COVID puppies

Puppies have become the new must have toy over the COVID time, the must have accessory.

Many of the COVID lockdown restrictions permitted walking a dog and thus there was a need for dogs.

The simplest rule from economic theory is that if there is a demand beyond supply then prices rise and so puppies cost thousands of dollars.

Similar upsurges in interest occurred with home gardening so there was a run on vegetable seeds, library borrowing went up and people returned to old hobbies and there were queues outside hobby shops.

But what will happen when life returns to normal?

The gardens will go to weeds, the jigsaws will be put away but what of all the now grown up dogs?

They are too 'valuable' to give away, they can't be returned easily, they cost money and walking them each day will get boring.

There is just another, quite sad, example of how COVID has changed many people's lives and not always for the better even if they were never affected by the virus itself.

How long will it take before we can safely return to the old ways?

Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill, Victoria

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons