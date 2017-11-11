Your say: Debate over making weight-loss surgery public

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THERE has been a mixed reaction to calls from one of Gladstone's top medical professionals to have weight-loss surgery included in the public health system.

The Observer asked readers whether bariatric surgery should be included in the system.

Matthew Cooke wrote it was smart advice, putting forward a similar argument to Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq.

"It will cost the taxpayer much more in the longer-term for treatment of chronic disease and cancer.... so it makes sense to address obesity sooner rather than later as it will save the tax payer money," Mr Cooke posted.

However, Tamara Ohlson posted she 100 per cent did not agree.

"For the extraordinary cases where it would be a life saving surgery for the tiny percent that cannot lose weight due to medical issues OK," she posted.

"However, for the rest, let them access their super to pay for this elective surgery."

Katie Talmage wrote De Clercq was an amazing surgeon who changed her life with his insightful approach to correcting a life of difficulty with chronic reflux.

"If I could have had an affordable option (even if not entirely covered by Medicare or 'tax payer funding', but local) without my husband needing to take a week off work and paying for hotel accommodation I would have jumped at the chance to change my weight with bariatric surgery," she said.

Steve N Brodie said it made sense but only for people that could not lose weight for medical reasons.

Ruth Condren was against the surgery being covered by the public system, saying "tax payers are paying enough"