Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Your say: Debate over making weight-loss surgery public

Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq discusses an issue with registrar Peter Bui.
Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq discusses an issue with registrar Peter Bui. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
by

THERE has been a mixed reaction to calls from one of Gladstone's top medical professionals to have weight-loss surgery included in the public health system.

The Observer asked readers whether bariatric surgery should be included in the system.

Matthew Cooke wrote it was smart advice, putting forward a similar argument to Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq.

"It will cost the taxpayer much more in the longer-term for treatment of chronic disease and cancer.... so it makes sense to address obesity sooner rather than later as it will save the tax payer money," Mr Cooke posted.

However, Tamara Ohlson posted she 100 per cent did not agree.

"For the extraordinary cases where it would be a life saving surgery for the tiny percent that cannot lose weight due to medical issues OK," she posted.

"However, for the rest, let them access their super to pay for this elective surgery."

Doctor's bold call for surgery

Katie Talmage wrote De Clercq was an amazing surgeon who changed her life with his insightful approach to correcting a life of difficulty with chronic reflux.

"If I could have had an affordable option (even if not entirely covered by Medicare or 'tax payer funding', but local) without my husband needing to take a week off work and paying for hotel accommodation I would have jumped at the chance to change my weight with bariatric surgery," she said.

Steve N Brodie said it made sense but only for people that could not lose weight for medical reasons.

Ruth Condren was against the surgery being covered by the public system, saying "tax payers are paying enough"

Topics:  fair go gladstone hospital health weight-loss surgery

Gladstone Observer

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

'Dad is not a criminal': Family shattered by deportation threat

'Dad is not a criminal': Family shattered by deportation...

IT HAS been 81 days since a Gladstone man was separated from his family.

See why this Gladstone home was named best in NQ

SPECTACULAR: CCF Homes has won Housing Industry Awards Home of the Year with this Hampton-styled central Gladstone mansion.

Huge accomplishment for Gladstone builder.

Pollie #popculture quiz: Who nailed it?

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

Drug and alcohol the big issues at Gladstone ED

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Dr Dilip Kumar is clinical director of the Gladstone Hospital emergency department.

New head of emergency's long journey to get to Gladstone

Local Partners