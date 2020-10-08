Menu
The Gladstone Bowling Alley closed in 2012. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
News

YOUR SAY: Bowling alley, bookshop, arcade wanted for region

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
8th Oct 2020 3:38 PM
LAST night we asked readers on our Facebook page what businesses or attraction they wanted returned to the Gladstone region.

Ten-pin bowling was the main vote, with skating coming in a close second.

Here is what some Gladstone residents had to say:

Hayley Marshall: More for older kids, Cloud 9 would be amazing.

Penny Maitland: Ten-pin bowling, skating on a more regular basis.

Keely Toms: A bowling centre near the cinemas, a kid zone, indoor skating or a huge arcade.

Tarron Stewart: A leisure centre for kids. Bowling, skating at least.

Melissa Bryan: A leisure centre with Bowling, Laser Tag.

Sherradean Stringer: A bookshop.

Peggy Sowden: An ice creamery or Wendy’s

Pamela Penny: Water Slide

Keep an eye on our Facebook for more HAVE YOUR SAY posts.

