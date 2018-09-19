Your reaction: Bush's shock exit from Gladstone

TOUGH DECISION: Cr Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush have both resigned and said they will be leaving Gladstone.

SUPPORT from residents is continuing to flow after Gladstone Region councillor Cindy Bush announced her shock resignation on Monday afternoon.

Cr Bush's resignation was both in protest over the upcoming closure of maternity services at the Mater Hospital and for family reasons after husband, obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Adam Bush announced his resignation from Mater Hospital.

Residents responded on Facebook with a mixture of emotional farewells, many with fond memories.

More than 60 comments were posted on on the Observer's Facebook story including a Gladstone mother Annie Allwood thanking Dr Bush for saving her daughter's life.

Annie Allwood: Thank you so much Doctor Bush you are truly amazing. Six years ago you saved my daughter's life when my water broke at 26 weeks pregnant and I had my daughter at 27 weeks. Thanks to your wonderful service and medical treatment my daughter is alive and doing well six years later. I will never be able to thank you enough!

Trish Michelle White: It will be sad to see you both leave. Dr Bush you are a very helpful and compassionate doctor, you will be missed by many.

Amanda Jones: An amazing doctor such a lovely man he will be missed. The Mater hospital has gone to the pack. Not worth people having private health fund living in Gladstone there is nothing to use it on in this town.

Drew Mumbler: No bulk bill no good healthcare local councillor's jumping ship big CEO's getting the boot mmmmmm interesting.

Janie Sharpe: Why is the government being blamed for this? The private sector has nothing to do with the public. Not enough women are not choosing to use private in Gladstone and therefore the Mater are closing this service. It is sad that there will be no choice locally but I repeat it's nothing to do with the government.

Shells Dalgairns: This amazing man saved my brother's life 18 years ago and my brother was named after him. 15 years later he tried to help me deliver naturally because that's what I wanted and he understood. Well wishes for your future, you're an incredible man and myself and my family couldn't have been complete without you.

Kelly Hunt: What a massive loss for our region. Dr Bush was my saviour when we had our fourth after a very scary and harrowing experience at Gladstone hospital with our third. Cannot thank this great man enough for his service.

Kasey Andrews: Move over private maternity hello to a community influx of mental health facilities, another stellar job Queensland government - thank heavens Dr Bush delivered all my five babies.