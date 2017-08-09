Your preview to the 125th Gladstone Show

PROUD: Fifth-generation Brown Golden Way Rides businessman Caine Brown with his wife Amanda Brown and daughter Marlee Brown.

ONE of the rides at today's Gladstone Show has come a long way to get here.

The Avenger is being billed as the centre of attention and you would hope so - it has come all the way from the Netherlands.

Caine Brown is the man behind Brown Golden Way Rides, the business bringing the Avenger to Gladstone.

He is confident show-goers looking for a thrill will enjoy the ride.

Mr Brown is the fifth generation owner of the business and his family has been operating rides at the Gladstone Show since 1905.

"Riding the Avenger is a bit like being in a wild washing machine,” he said.

"It's a great thrill ride.”

The ride, manufactured by Dutch company KMG, cost more than $2 million to get to Australia.

Gladstone Show organiser Clive Featherby said this year's would be the biggest show Gladstone had ever had.

"We'll be kicking off at 9am in the morning with horse events in the arena,” he said.

"Then from there the dog show will also start, we've got big, big dogs tomorrow.”

Mr Featherby said the morning would be focused on more traditional show activities like animals.

"Traditionally it (the Gladstone Show) was an agricultural show, so hence people ask us about the horses, and that's why horses are involved in this show,” he said.

"Some people just come for the atmosphere of the show.”

One of the highlights of the show will be the Fine Arts Pavilion.

There will plenty of treats like cakes and home-made jam, as well as a variety of art.

Artist Valerie Cruwyz has been entering the competition at the pavilion for the past five years. She has two paintings on display.

What's on:

Gladstone Autobarn Burnout Blitz challenge

Speedway car demonstrations

Monster truck "Hello” and jumps

Dipsy and Tipsy comedy rollover car act

Crashorama Demolition Derby

Triple M Central Queensland "Fire and Light” fireworks spectacular

Fine Arts Pavilion

Awards ceremony for the 125th birthday of the Gladstone Show