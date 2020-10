Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

ANOTHER months means another cover photo for the Observer.

We asked readers to share their photos and the one with the most likes was chosen for our Facebook page's cover photo.

The winner of this month's cover photo was Bel Josefski, for her photo of Taylors lane heading to Ambrose.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page for our next cover photo call-out for your chance to be featured on our page.