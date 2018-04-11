Your opportunity to contribute to suicide prevention plan

COMPLEX ISSUE: Event organisers hope to draw in people from all walks of life.

COMPLEX ISSUE: Event organisers hope to draw in people from all walks of life. Bev Lacey

AUSTRALIA'S suicide rate continues to increase.

CEO of Central Queensland Rural Health, Sandra Corfield, said currently eight people take their life across the country every day.

CQRH has received funding from the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network to develop a Central Queensland response to address the increasing suicide rate.

The funding initially came from the Federal Government.

"(We are now in the) "final stage of communities being involved in designing what actions will work for their community," Ms Corfield said.

"It's an opportunity to all work together with the same vision and the same goals."

CQRH hosted a workshop in Biloela earlier this week and will visit Emerald, Yeppoon and Rockhampton throughout the remainder of the week.

Gladstone residents will have the chance to participate in the process on Monday.

The end result will be a comprehensive community suicide prevention plan.

"The planning process is due for completion in September, but we hope to have the first draft produced (later) this month," Ms Corfield said.

She said she is hoping to see people from all walks of life attend the workshop - from social workers and police to teachers, doctors, interested members of the community and those affected by suicide.

Ms Corfield said the goal is to establish leadership groups within each LGA to ensure the plan, when completed, is implemented effectively.

"People with a clinical interest in mental health, interested individuals, emergency services (etc) can put their hands up for the leadership group," she said.

The Suicide Prevention Plan workshop will be held in Gladstone at CQUniversity on April 16, 9am-2pm.

If you're not able to attend the workshop but would like to express an interest in being a member of the leadership group, contact Deirdre Fagan-Pagliano at Deirdre.Fagan-Pagliano@ cqrdgp.com.au