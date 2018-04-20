Your one minute guide to what's on

NIGHT OUT: Get ready for some cruisy tunes with 8 Ball Aitken.

POWER VS ROCKETS

Basketball fans can get their pre-season fix tonight at 8pm at Kev Broome Stadium.

Gladstone Port City Power take on Rockhampton Rockets in a practice match.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Entry is $5 for adults and free for kids. The bar will be operating and food is available.

8 BALL AITKEN

Swamp blues guitarist, 8 Ball Aitken will play the Tannum Sands Hotel tomorrow night at 8pm.

It's a free show.

Can't make it? Check out 8 Ball's latest album, 'Swamp Blues' which is currently sitting at #2 on the Australian Blues charts.

The album was released on CD but also on vinyl and cassette tape, which comes with a free pencil for rewinding it.

FASHION @ LIGHTBOX

The LightBox Espresso and Wine Bar will come to life with fashions and accessories from some of Gladstone's independent, local specialty boutiques.

Models from R7 Models will bring the fashion to life.

Be there for the action tonight from 7pm.

TWILIGHT MARKETS

The Calliope Central Twilight Markets, on tonight were developed by passionate local business looking to showcase what the town has to offer.

The markets have a friendly family atmosphere and range of stalls.

There's food, music, crafts and local products. What's not to like?

NEW GALLERY EXHIBITS

Be one of the early birds to check out the latest exhibitions at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Two new exhibits opened today, one of them Anzac Day - Anniversaries, features three significant events from Australia's military past, the other LOVE BiTES, created by high school students, raises awareness of domestic and family violence and sexual assault.

PAWS & PINTS

This Sunday from 3pm, The Dock at East Shores will partner with RSPCA for Paws and Pints. Bring your favourite four-legged friend to The Dock for live music and the chance to meet some furry friends.

The event is free, to book go to bookings@thedockgroup.com.au

Funds raised go to RSPCA.