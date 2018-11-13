Your next Woolies trip could help feed the hungry

WOOLIES: Support the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal at Woolworths by purchasing a 50 cent token instore or online

FEEDING the hungry this holiday season will only take 50 cents and a trip to Woolworths.

Starting tomorrow, Gladstone residents can purchase a 50-cent token from stores in Biloela, Boyne Island, Gladstone Valley, Kinkora and Kirkwood as part of the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal.

The token purchases will assist OzHarvest in delivering meals to more than four million Australians experiencing food insecurity, with produce acquired from Woolworths donations of surplus stock.

Woolworths Biloela, Boyne Island, Gladstone Valley, Kinkora and Kirkwood group manager Emina Demirovic said the charity project played a vital role in supporting those facing hunger.

"By purchasing an OzHarvest Christmas Appeal token we can all make a difference together ... we understand that Christmas is a time to focus on family, friends and the local community,” Ms Demirovic said.

OzHarvest state manager Amy Cobb said there were families in the Gladstone region who struggled to put meals on the table.

Last year's OzHarvest Christmas Appeal raised more than $1million and provided two million meals for people across the country.

Tokens can be purchased until December 24 and customers will have the option of writing their name on their token and displaying it in store.