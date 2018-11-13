Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WOOLIES: Support the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal at Woolworths by purchasing a 50 cent token instore or online
WOOLIES: Support the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal at Woolworths by purchasing a 50 cent token instore or online
News

Your next Woolies trip could help feed the hungry

Noor Gillani
by
13th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

FEEDING the hungry this holiday season will only take 50 cents and a trip to Woolworths.

Starting tomorrow, Gladstone residents can purchase a 50-cent token from stores in Biloela, Boyne Island, Gladstone Valley, Kinkora and Kirkwood as part of the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal.

The token purchases will assist OzHarvest in delivering meals to more than four million Australians experiencing food insecurity, with produce acquired from Woolworths donations of surplus stock.

Woolworths Biloela, Boyne Island, Gladstone Valley, Kinkora and Kirkwood group manager Emina Demirovic said the charity project played a vital role in supporting those facing hunger.

"By purchasing an OzHarvest Christmas Appeal token we can all make a difference together ... we understand that Christmas is a time to focus on family, friends and the local community,” Ms Demirovic said.

OzHarvest state manager Amy Cobb said there were families in the Gladstone region who struggled to put meals on the table.

Last year's OzHarvest Christmas Appeal raised more than $1million and provided two million meals for people across the country.

Tokens can be purchased until December 24 and customers will have the option of writing their name on their token and displaying it in store.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Busy day for firefighters across the region

    UPDATE: Busy day for firefighters across the region

    News Residents in the area, including Gladstone, might be affected by a smoke haze.

    Quest Apartments new manager feels right at home

    premium_icon Quest Apartments new manager feels right at home

    News 'It can be hard living away from home for extended periods of time'

    Meet the candidates vying for your vote this Saturday

    premium_icon Meet the candidates vying for your vote this Saturday

    News Voting is compulsory and polling booths will operate from 8am-6pm.

    Meet the Candidates: Public forum on tomorrow night

    Meet the Candidates: Public forum on tomorrow night

    News By-election candidates to speak at a public forum presented by GAPDL

    Local Partners