Your long weekend weather guide for CQ

BOM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff predicts this long weekend will be wet for Central Queensland and the Capricorn Coast with rainfall, some thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

Rainfall

Hoff states there will be an increase in stream showers, where the showers over the ocean get pulled onto the coast thanks to south-easterly winds.

This increase in rainfall will occur everywhere through Cooktown down to the border of NSW with some patchiness at times.

There will also be a chance of rainfall for the Central Highlands and Coalfields that extends out to parts of the Central West at times.

The rainfall is expected to peak on Friday or Saturday and decline on Sunday.

Thunderstorms

There will be a chance of thunderstorms for regions all the way down the east coast from the Whitsundays.

The chance of storm activity picks up in the Townsville region on Friday, but then this will ease back to the central parts of Queensland’s coastline at the weekend.

These thunderstorms are not expected to become intense or severe, however BOM meteorologists will continue to watch the development of any activity and issue warnings as required.

Cool temperatures

There were below average temperatures across the state for the past few weeks and meteorologists are not expecting to see that change anytime soon.

Temperatures will be lower by a few degrees, but significant cold snaps and frosts will not be expected.

Rather, mostly mild weather is predicted.

In particular, it is expected to be slightly below average by day and warmish at night due to moisture and cloud cover.

On the water

We do have an increase in the sea state over the ocean.

An easterly swell of about two metres in a period of seven to nine seconds is expected.

No hazardous surf warnings are expected as a response as the surf is predicted to be below thresholds.

Combined with this increase in sea state, it could make things a little significant on the waters.