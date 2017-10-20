27°
News

Your guide to what's on this week

GAME ON: It's all happening across our region
GAME ON: It's all happening across our region Brenda Strong

TODAY

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm

Reef Hotel 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7pm start

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke

Tannum Sands Hotel Velocity 8.45pm

Young Aus Hotel Raffles Jackpot $6250, 7pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm

Agnes Water Tavern RSL Bingo 9.15am, RSL Raffles and Jackpot Joker, 6pm

Rocky Glen Hotel Cheap Talk 8-12pm

TOMORROW

Queens Hotel Karaoke

Club Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration 1pm for 2pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

Agnes Water Tavern Velocity 8.30pm

Rocky Glen Hotel Piper Down 8pm

Tannum Sands Hotel 3 Legged Devils 8.45pm

Harvey Road Tavern: Bon Jovi Tribute

SUNDAY

Young Aus Hotel Raffles 11.30am

Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration 1pm for 2pm start

Yaralla Bingo from 1pm and 7.30pm

Railway Hotel Sunday session 2pm

Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Nathan Bedford 1pm and Family Day, giant slide etc

Young Aus Hotel Mega Raffles 12pm, Open Mic in the beer garden, free pool 2pm

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo at 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am and 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

Club Hotel Trivia Night, 6.30pm

Young Aus Hotel Trivia, cash and prize giveaways, 7pm

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am and 7.30pm

Topics:  entertainment gig guide

Gladstone Observer
Police called to brawl at Kin Kora McDonalds

Police called to brawl at Kin Kora McDonalds

A "large number of people" were reportedly involved in the incident.

TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Family holding out hope for 'miracle'

LOVING FATHER: Missing fisherman Eli Tonks with his two children.

Police say it would be a miracle' if any of the 6 were found alive.

WEATHER WATCH: What's in store for the Gladstone region

DOWNPOUR: Awoonga Dam spilled over yesterday.

It's safe to say Gladstone has had its fill of rain this week.

'We are part of the solution': Gladstone and Queensland leading the way in gas

A plant operator working at APLNG.

Gladstone MP says Qld is key to gas industry.

Local Partners