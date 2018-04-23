Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anzac dawn service in Gladstone, 2017.
Anzac dawn service in Gladstone, 2017. Mike Richards GLA250417GDAWN
News

Your guide to the region's Anzac Day services and marches

23rd Apr 2018 3:00 PM

ALL you need to know about where and when you can officially commemorate Anzac Day in the Gladstone region: 

Gladstone: March and dawn service at 5.30am, followed by the morning march and service at 10.30am at Anzac Park. Dawn march starts at Gladstone Charter Square shopping centre at 5.25am and morning march starts at Gladstone City Council at 10am.

Boyne/Tannum: Dawn service at Stirling Park, Boyne Island at 5.30am, followed by a morning march service at 9am. Assemble at Boyne Plaza carpark at 8am to be part of the march.

Calliope: March starts at 10.45am from Bunting Park. A service will be held at 11am at the Cenotaph RSL Memorial Hall.

Miriam Vale: Service at 4.30am at the cenotaph.

Mt Larcom: Dawn service at 5.30am at the showgrounds. The morning march starts at 10.45am followed by a service at the Memorial Gardens Cenotaph at 11am. 

Bororen: Dawn service at 6am at Bororen Memorial Park.

Agnes Water/1770: Dawn service at 6am and morning march and service at 10am at the Cenotaph.

Turkey Beach: Dawn service at 5.30am at the beach front Cenotaph. Morning march starts at the Turkey Beach Rural Fire Brigade at 8.30am, followed by a service at 9am.

Related Items

anzac day anzac day 2018 anzac park gladstone rsl and bowls club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    New stores, Kmart expansion part of $10m proposed upgrade

    New stores, Kmart expansion part of $10m proposed upgrade

    News THREE new retailers and an expansion of Kmart are part of a $10million proposed upgrade of Stockland Gladstone.

    • 23rd Apr 2018 5:44 PM
    Jealous woman attempted to gouge out man's eye

    Jealous woman attempted to gouge out man's eye

    Crime She also set her victim's hair on fire with a lighter.

    86 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

    86 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

    News Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of job opportunities.

    Gladstone rental vacancy rates at lowest point in 3 years

    Gladstone rental vacancy rates at lowest point in 3 years

    Property It's the latest in a series of figures pointing to a turnaround.

    Local Partners