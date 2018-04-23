Your guide to the region's Anzac Day services and marches

ALL you need to know about where and when you can officially commemorate Anzac Day in the Gladstone region:

Gladstone: March and dawn service at 5.30am, followed by the morning march and service at 10.30am at Anzac Park. Dawn march starts at Gladstone Charter Square shopping centre at 5.25am and morning march starts at Gladstone City Council at 10am.

Boyne/Tannum: Dawn service at Stirling Park, Boyne Island at 5.30am, followed by a morning march service at 9am. Assemble at Boyne Plaza carpark at 8am to be part of the march.

Calliope: March starts at 10.45am from Bunting Park. A service will be held at 11am at the Cenotaph RSL Memorial Hall.

Miriam Vale: Service at 4.30am at the cenotaph.

Mt Larcom: Dawn service at 5.30am at the showgrounds. The morning march starts at 10.45am followed by a service at the Memorial Gardens Cenotaph at 11am.

Bororen: Dawn service at 6am at Bororen Memorial Park.

Agnes Water/1770: Dawn service at 6am and morning march and service at 10am at the Cenotaph.

Turkey Beach: Dawn service at 5.30am at the beach front Cenotaph. Morning march starts at the Turkey Beach Rural Fire Brigade at 8.30am, followed by a service at 9am.