Your guide to Raglan fly in and heritage show

EXCITING: Craig O'Grady heading off for a 10-minute flight with pilot Colin Burrows in one of Matt Hall's planes at last year's events.

MIND-BOGGLING aerobatics will be part of the show this weekend at the annual Fly In and Heritage Show.

The event is held at the Old Station Cattle Club in Raglan and president Allan "Kiwi” Andrew said the show started more than 25 years ago.

"It progressed to a full-on air show, it went on for a number of years, and we changed the direction of it to a heritage show, so it's not just aircraft,” he said.

Besides the excitement of the planes, there will be tractors, trucks, vintage cars and motorcycles as well as entertainment.

However, the main air show is on this Saturday at 3pm.

Kiwi said it would be hugely popular.

"They say it's the biggest private air show in Australia on private property,” he said.

"I go that bit further to cater for the air show, it's just an amazing place. I live here but it still amazes me.”

To give some scale to the growth of the event, Kiwi said in 2015 there were 250 camp sites, whereas last year there were 480.

"So this year I don't know what's going to happen,” he said.

"I've cut a lot of country, and I'm still fretting, I think we're going to run out of space.”

Kiwi said the show catered for everybody as there was something that most people were interested in.

Red Bull Air Race pilot Matt Hall will be bringing his aircraft and flying at the show again.

Admission is $20 for day visitors, under 12s free.

It is $60 for weekend camping per site, no bookings are needed.

Campers pay $20 once for admission, with under 12s free.

The proceeds raised will go to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

To get there, turn onto Gentle Annie Rd, which is off the Bruce Hwy and follow the signs.