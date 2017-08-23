Your guide to Multicultural Week

Thursday August 24
6.30am Super Hero Discount Day Muffin Break Gladstone Valley 10% off all coffee purchases if you order in a super hero voice. Supporting prostate cancer
11am BEMAC Performance at Stockland Shopping Centre
6pm Open Mic Night at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar
Friday August 25
6.30pm MW Official Opening CQ University
Saturday August 26
1.30pm Interfaith Prayers for Peace, Harmony Tree at Botanical Gardens musical items and afternoon tea near the Café
6pm ManUp Funding Night for prostate cancer at the Grand Hotel
Sunday August 27
12 to 4pm Crow Street Creative WinterSun Food and Music Festival
4.30pm Ensemble Choir by Gladstone Performing Arts Company Leo Zussino Building, CQ University Gladstone Marina Campus
Monday August 28
6pm GECC presents We are going on a Bear Hunt live on stage
Wednesday
August 30
11am Gladstone Library Stories from Across the World
6pm World Cup Barefoot Lawn Bowls Please arrive at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Phone 49721191 to register your team of 4. It is $10 per player, including a sausage sizzle.
Thursday August 31
11am Gladstone Library Stories from Across the World
6pm Mostly Girl Art Exhibition Crow Street Creative
6.30pm Darts and Pool Evening Gladstone District Darts Association Inc, 10 Moura Crescent
Friday September 1
Fresh Fix Cafe Indian Food Experience normal business hours.
9am to 5pm Australian Hearing Drop in Day free hearing checks, Shop 10 172 Goondoon Street
10.30am Boyne Island Multicultural Storytime
10.30am, Calliope Library Multicultural Storytime
11am Gladstone Library Baby Bounce Songs and Rhythms from around the World
4.30pm Free Student Instrument and Vocal Workshop at GECC
5.30 pm Free Meditation Class at Salt Power Yoga
6pm Saiki City Images Opening Gladstone Museum and Art Gallery
7.30pm Free Mzaza Children of the Road Theatre Show Library Square
Saturday
September 2
8am Yoga 4 Dignity Fundraising at Salt Power Yoga, 164 Auckland St
10.45am to 12pm at GECC Mzaza Singing Instrumental Ancestry Workshop
11am Gladstone Library Stories from our Hearts
12.30pm Ancestry Workshop at GECC
2pm Interfaith Family Fund Sports Afternoon, Crafty Croquet at Glenlyon Road
6.30pm Crow Street Cinema Evening, 8 Crow Street $10
Sunday September 3
9am to 4pm Multicultural Festival Day
9am to 4pm Gladstone CQ University Open Day
11.30am Official Opening of Gladstone Multicultural Festival; drawing of the Passport to Gladstone.