Your guide to Multicultural Week

SO MUCH TO DO: Zarif, 4, and Jawad, 10 at a previous Multicultural Week.

Thursday August 24

6.30am Super Hero Discount Day Muffin Break Gladstone Valley 10% off all coffee purchases if you order in a super hero voice. Supporting prostate cancer

11am BEMAC Performance at Stockland Shopping Centre

6pm Open Mic Night at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar

Friday August 25

6.30pm MW Official Opening CQ University

Saturday August 26

1.30pm Interfaith Prayers for Peace, Harmony Tree at Botanical Gardens musical items and afternoon tea near the Café

6pm ManUp Funding Night for prostate cancer at the Grand Hotel

Sunday August 27

12 to 4pm Crow Street Creative WinterSun Food and Music Festival

4.30pm Ensemble Choir by Gladstone Performing Arts Company Leo Zussino Building, CQ University Gladstone Marina Campus

Monday August 28

6pm GECC presents We are going on a Bear Hunt live on stage

Wednesday

August 30

11am Gladstone Library Stories from Across the World

6pm World Cup Barefoot Lawn Bowls Please arrive at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Phone 49721191 to register your team of 4. It is $10 per player, including a sausage sizzle.

Thursday August 31

11am Gladstone Library Stories from Across the World

6pm Mostly Girl Art Exhibition Crow Street Creative

6.30pm Darts and Pool Evening Gladstone District Darts Association Inc, 10 Moura Crescent

Friday September 1

Fresh Fix Cafe Indian Food Experience normal business hours.

9am to 5pm Australian Hearing Drop in Day free hearing checks, Shop 10 172 Goondoon Street

10.30am Boyne Island Multicultural Storytime

10.30am, Calliope Library Multicultural Storytime

11am Gladstone Library Baby Bounce Songs and Rhythms from around the World

4.30pm Free Student Instrument and Vocal Workshop at GECC

5.30 pm Free Meditation Class at Salt Power Yoga

6pm Saiki City Images Opening Gladstone Museum and Art Gallery

7.30pm Free Mzaza Children of the Road Theatre Show Library Square

Saturday

September 2

8am Yoga 4 Dignity Fundraising at Salt Power Yoga, 164 Auckland St

10.45am to 12pm at GECC Mzaza Singing Instrumental Ancestry Workshop

11am Gladstone Library Stories from our Hearts

12.30pm Ancestry Workshop at GECC

2pm Interfaith Family Fund Sports Afternoon, Crafty Croquet at Glenlyon Road

6.30pm Crow Street Cinema Evening, 8 Crow Street $10

Sunday September 3

9am to 4pm Multicultural Festival Day

9am to 4pm Gladstone CQ University Open Day

11.30am Official Opening of Gladstone Multicultural Festival; drawing of the Passport to Gladstone.