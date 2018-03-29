Your guide to Gladstone's Harbour Festival

THE countdown to Gladstone's most glamorous event has officially kicked-off.

The 56th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival went off with a bang yesterday and will run until Sunday.

The harbour is alive for a remarkable five nights and three days of dazzling action as hundreds pour into the city for front-row seats to catch a glimpse of the iconic Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race competitors cross the finish line.

Fireworks are expected to light up the sky from tonight and every night until Saturday.

SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display are expected to light up the sky this year. EarlHaigh

Gladstone Harbour Festival volunteer president Raymond Lewis said this year's celebration marked a major milestone - the 70th anniversary of the annual Brisbane to Gladstone Blue Water Classic Yacht Race.

"A large number of yachts are taking part in the 308-nautical mile race to the finish line in Gladstone,” he said.

"Seeing this year's race contenders will be another highlight for the city's Easter celebrations. There will be plenty of action to watch with the start of the race being live streamed.”

The first night of the 2018 Harbour Festival shimmers with colour and light from the sky. Mike Richards GLA280318FEST

But it wouldn't be Easter without a spectacular egg hunt.

As part of the Harbour Festival, Lifestyle Church is hosting Gladstone's biggest Easter egg hunt with all money collected going to support the children's ward at Gladstone Hospital.

About 8000 eggs have been hidden in Gladstone's Convention Centre for 400 chocolate-hungry children.

As well as hunting for chocolate, giant inflatables and a visit from the Easter bunny will also be on show.

While the city is bursting with festivities including fireworks, food and live entertainment, one of the most anticipated acts is Kisstroyer.

Guitarist Andrew Kyriacou told The Observer, in an exclusive interview, that Central Queenslanders would be treated to 'guitar-smashing'.

Kyriacou and Co are performing as renowned tribute act Kisstroyer at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Kyriacou said he and the band mates would spend about two hours in make-up before the show.

Kisstroyer is coming to town.

"(We'll have) the boots, the costumes, the make-up, the authentic guitars, you'll see all the stuff that made KISS famous,” he said

"We'll smash guitars and we'll fire breathe.”

Kyriacou said the band was looking forward to playing Gladstone, especially as hometown Melbourne was experiencing the first whispers of winter.

"It's good for us, a nice weekend away,” he said.

The Harbour Festival promises to bring entertainment to epic propoertions this year. Photo: Mike Richards Mike Richards GLA170417MFEST

Tomorrow morning the yachts take off from Brisbane with live coverage available on the big screen in GECC's food court.

But in Gladstone, raft racers also hit the water for the Great Raft Regatta.

Local businesses, clubs and organisations will go head-to-head for a chance to win prize money. Raft teams that are the most creative to the speediest will be awarded.

On Sunday, Gladstone Yacht Race Trophy presentations will take centre stage and a Bon Jovi experience will bring the festival to an end with a bang.

Mayor Matt Burnett said this year's festival would reach "epic proportions” for the region.

"The festival is a shining beacon for our region, taking it to a wider audience and showcasing the friendly community and great lifestyle we enjoy here,” Cr Burnett said.

"Entertainment reaches epic proportions with Kisstroyer taking to the stage to recall the heyday of KISS in its glory.

MP Ken O'Dowd said the festival was an important part of Gladstone. "The history of the festival is interwoven into Gladstone's development into a world-class port and industrial city forging ahead, year upon year,” he said.

"There are many unsung heroes that put in many hours of time and so much energy to making this event the best it can be.

"I encourage all the residents to take part in some form or another.”

DON'T MISS OUT ON THE ACTS

FRIDAY

Roving street entertainers, everyday

Free face painting at the festival food court, everyday

Guinea Pig Petting Zone, 5.30-7.30pm

Orica and Hit 93.5's Great Raft Regatta, 9am

SATURDAY

Gladstone Port Corporation's Pop-up Art Village, 9am-3pm

Two for one rides, 10am-2pm

WICET's Marina Markets, 8am-4pm

SUNDAY