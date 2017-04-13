29°
News

Your guide to Easter services in Gladstone this weekend

Andrew Thorpe
| 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
BUSY TIME: Father Aliki Langi believes Easter is one of the most important religious times of the year.
BUSY TIME: Father Aliki Langi believes Easter is one of the most important religious times of the year. Mike Richards GLA120417EASTER

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TO FATHER Aliki Langi, parish priest at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Easter is about much more than Easter bunnies or chocolate eggs.

The Catholic priest of 33 years said Easter acts as a reminder to him of the challenge he faces as the leader of a congregation.

"It's about... a change of life," Fr Aliki said.

"This is the spring time in Europe... Easter is about new life. A redeemed life."

He said the message he wanted to get across to the Gladstone community this Easter was that it was never too late to start afresh.

"It's encouragement for all people in their own walk of life, (to make them) think about our journey at this time," he said.

But he could also see the lighter side of the popularity of his Easter services, which attract more than 300 people to the small church in Gladstone's CBD - more than the 200 which might normally attend.

"Those who do not come during the year, this is when they come," he said with a smile.

A service will be held at the church tonight to commemorate the Last Supper.

"We believe that's the last evening Jesus spent on Earth, when he had the last supper with his disciples," Fr Aliki said.

 

YOUR GUIDE | Easter services in Gladstone this weekend

ANGLICAN

St Saviour's Gladstone

70 Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Maundy Thursday Service 6.30pm

Good Friday Service 8am

Easter Eve Service 7pm

Easter Sunday Service 8am

St Peter's Clinton

50 J. Hickey Avenue, Clinton

Good Friday Service 9.30am

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Union Church Calliope

Stirrat St, Calliope

Good Friday Service 10am

Easter Sunday Service 10am

 

BAPTIST

Gladstone Baptist Church

4 Archer St, Sun Valley

Good Friday Service 9am

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Sunday Evening Service 6.30pm

 

CATHOLIC

Star of the Sea Gladstone - Cnr Goondoon & Herbert Sts, Gladstone

Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 6pm

Good Friday Services 9am, 10am & 3pm

Holy Saturday Service 6.30pm

Easter Sunday Services 7am & 9am

Our Lady of Mt Carmel Mt Larcom - 24 Balfour St Mt Larcom

Good Friday Service 10am

St Agnes Agnes Water - 86 Bicentennial Drive Agnes Water

Easter Sunday Mass 12pm

St Patrick's Calliope - Cnr Dawson Hwy & Stirrat St, Calliope

Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 6pm

Good Friday Service 10am

Easter Sunday Mass 8am

St Mary's Ubobo - Monto Rd, Ubobo

Good Friday Service 10am

St Peter Chanel Miriam Vale - Roe St, Miriam Vale

Good Friday Service 9am

Easter Sunday Mass 10am

St Peter Chanel Tannum Sands - Francis Way (off Hampton Drive), Tannum Sands

Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 8pm

Good Friday Services 10am, 2pm & 3pm

Holy Saturday Mass 6pm

 

LUTHERAN

St Martin's Lutheran Church - 803 Glenlyon Rd, Glen Eden

Good Friday Service 8.30am

Easter Sunday Service 8.30am

 

PENTECOSTAL

Lifestyle Church - 83 Sun Valley Rd Gladstone

Good Friday Service 9.30am

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Boyne Tannum Christian Church - 4/2 Gilbert Court, Boyne Island

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Port City Christian Church - 12 McCann St, South Gladstone

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

 

UNITING

Gladstone Uniting Church - Cnr Uniting Place & Dixon Drive

Maundy Thursday Dinner 6.30pm

Good Friday Service 7.30am

Easter Sunday Service 9am

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  easter easter services gladstone

How Australia is busting international illegal fishers

How Australia is busting international illegal fishers

Gladstone's rich outer reefs are being watched as Vietnamese fishermen continue to plunder our sea cucumber stocks.

Harbour Festival: Pyrotechnics display to light the city sky

SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display will be spectacular.

An extra fireworks display will take place this year.

Your guide to Easter services in Gladstone this weekend

BUSY TIME: Father Aliki Langi believes Easter is one of the most important religious times of the year.

Services prove popular in the harbour city.

Teen caught on CCTV in bizarre stealing spree

BIZARRE BURGLARY: Georgia Olivia Davidson, 18, said she can 't remember stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Gladstone teen steals thousands of dollars in goods, caught on CCTV.

Local Partners

Lake Awoonga recreational areas reopening

THE Lake Awoonga recreational areas and Boynedale Bush Camp will both reopen on Thursday, April 13.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

What's on the big screen this week

THE Fast and Furious franchise opens a new chapter, while Anne Hathaway embraces her inner-monster in a genre-bending indie film.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $159,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $320,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $200,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora is on the market.

A list of family homes all under $400K.

Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!