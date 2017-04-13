Your guide to Easter services in Gladstone this weekend

TO FATHER Aliki Langi, parish priest at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Easter is about much more than Easter bunnies or chocolate eggs.
The Catholic priest of 33 years said Easter acts as a reminder to him of the challenge he faces as the leader of a congregation.
"It's about... a change of life," Fr Aliki said.
"This is the spring time in Europe... Easter is about new life. A redeemed life."
He said the message he wanted to get across to the Gladstone community this Easter was that it was never too late to start afresh.
"It's encouragement for all people in their own walk of life, (to make them) think about our journey at this time," he said.
But he could also see the lighter side of the popularity of his Easter services, which attract more than 300 people to the small church in Gladstone's CBD - more than the 200 which might normally attend.
"Those who do not come during the year, this is when they come," he said with a smile.
A service will be held at the church tonight to commemorate the Last Supper.
"We believe that's the last evening Jesus spent on Earth, when he had the last supper with his disciples," Fr Aliki said.
YOUR GUIDE | Easter services in Gladstone this weekend
ANGLICAN
St Saviour's Gladstone
70 Auckland St, Gladstone Central
Maundy Thursday Service 6.30pm
Good Friday Service 8am
Easter Eve Service 7pm
Easter Sunday Service 8am
St Peter's Clinton
50 J. Hickey Avenue, Clinton
Good Friday Service 9.30am
Easter Sunday Service 9.30am
Union Church Calliope
Stirrat St, Calliope
Good Friday Service 10am
Easter Sunday Service 10am
BAPTIST
Gladstone Baptist Church
4 Archer St, Sun Valley
Good Friday Service 9am
Easter Sunday Service 9.30am
Sunday Evening Service 6.30pm
CATHOLIC
Star of the Sea Gladstone - Cnr Goondoon & Herbert Sts, Gladstone
Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 6pm
Good Friday Services 9am, 10am & 3pm
Holy Saturday Service 6.30pm
Easter Sunday Services 7am & 9am
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Mt Larcom - 24 Balfour St Mt Larcom
Good Friday Service 10am
St Agnes Agnes Water - 86 Bicentennial Drive Agnes Water
Easter Sunday Mass 12pm
St Patrick's Calliope - Cnr Dawson Hwy & Stirrat St, Calliope
Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 6pm
Good Friday Service 10am
Easter Sunday Mass 8am
St Mary's Ubobo - Monto Rd, Ubobo
Good Friday Service 10am
St Peter Chanel Miriam Vale - Roe St, Miriam Vale
Good Friday Service 9am
Easter Sunday Mass 10am
St Peter Chanel Tannum Sands - Francis Way (off Hampton Drive), Tannum Sands
Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 8pm
Good Friday Services 10am, 2pm & 3pm
Holy Saturday Mass 6pm
LUTHERAN
St Martin's Lutheran Church - 803 Glenlyon Rd, Glen Eden
Good Friday Service 8.30am
Easter Sunday Service 8.30am
PENTECOSTAL
Lifestyle Church - 83 Sun Valley Rd Gladstone
Good Friday Service 9.30am
Easter Sunday Service 9.30am
Boyne Tannum Christian Church - 4/2 Gilbert Court, Boyne Island
Easter Sunday Service 9.30am
Port City Christian Church - 12 McCann St, South Gladstone
Easter Sunday Service 9.30am
UNITING
Gladstone Uniting Church - Cnr Uniting Place & Dixon Drive
Maundy Thursday Dinner 6.30pm
Good Friday Service 7.30am
Easter Sunday Service 9am