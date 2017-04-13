Your guide to Easter services in Gladstone this weekend

BUSY TIME: Father Aliki Langi believes Easter is one of the most important religious times of the year.

TO FATHER Aliki Langi, parish priest at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Easter is about much more than Easter bunnies or chocolate eggs.

The Catholic priest of 33 years said Easter acts as a reminder to him of the challenge he faces as the leader of a congregation.

"It's about... a change of life," Fr Aliki said.

"This is the spring time in Europe... Easter is about new life. A redeemed life."

He said the message he wanted to get across to the Gladstone community this Easter was that it was never too late to start afresh.

"It's encouragement for all people in their own walk of life, (to make them) think about our journey at this time," he said.

But he could also see the lighter side of the popularity of his Easter services, which attract more than 300 people to the small church in Gladstone's CBD - more than the 200 which might normally attend.

"Those who do not come during the year, this is when they come," he said with a smile.

A service will be held at the church tonight to commemorate the Last Supper.

"We believe that's the last evening Jesus spent on Earth, when he had the last supper with his disciples," Fr Aliki said.

YOUR GUIDE | Easter services in Gladstone this weekend

ANGLICAN

St Saviour's Gladstone

70 Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Maundy Thursday Service 6.30pm

Good Friday Service 8am

Easter Eve Service 7pm

Easter Sunday Service 8am

St Peter's Clinton

50 J. Hickey Avenue, Clinton

Good Friday Service 9.30am

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Union Church Calliope

Stirrat St, Calliope

Good Friday Service 10am

Easter Sunday Service 10am

BAPTIST

Gladstone Baptist Church

4 Archer St, Sun Valley

Good Friday Service 9am

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Sunday Evening Service 6.30pm

CATHOLIC

Star of the Sea Gladstone - Cnr Goondoon & Herbert Sts, Gladstone

Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 6pm

Good Friday Services 9am, 10am & 3pm

Holy Saturday Service 6.30pm

Easter Sunday Services 7am & 9am

Our Lady of Mt Carmel Mt Larcom - 24 Balfour St Mt Larcom

Good Friday Service 10am

St Agnes Agnes Water - 86 Bicentennial Drive Agnes Water

Easter Sunday Mass 12pm

St Patrick's Calliope - Cnr Dawson Hwy & Stirrat St, Calliope

Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 6pm

Good Friday Service 10am

Easter Sunday Mass 8am

St Mary's Ubobo - Monto Rd, Ubobo

Good Friday Service 10am

St Peter Chanel Miriam Vale - Roe St, Miriam Vale

Good Friday Service 9am

Easter Sunday Mass 10am

St Peter Chanel Tannum Sands - Francis Way (off Hampton Drive), Tannum Sands

Mass of the Lord's Supper (Thursday) 8pm

Good Friday Services 10am, 2pm & 3pm

Holy Saturday Mass 6pm

LUTHERAN

St Martin's Lutheran Church - 803 Glenlyon Rd, Glen Eden

Good Friday Service 8.30am

Easter Sunday Service 8.30am

PENTECOSTAL

Lifestyle Church - 83 Sun Valley Rd Gladstone

Good Friday Service 9.30am

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Boyne Tannum Christian Church - 4/2 Gilbert Court, Boyne Island

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

Port City Christian Church - 12 McCann St, South Gladstone

Easter Sunday Service 9.30am

UNITING

Gladstone Uniting Church - Cnr Uniting Place & Dixon Drive

Maundy Thursday Dinner 6.30pm

Good Friday Service 7.30am

Easter Sunday Service 9am