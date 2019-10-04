YOUR GUIDE: Things to do in Gladstone this weekend

LOOKING for something to do this weekend in Gladstone? There's plenty on, from markets to live music and an Oktoberfest event.

Beach, Arts, Music

BROWSE the stalls and enjoy live music at the monthly Beach Arts and Music tomorrow from 2-7pm.

The markets are held at Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 2-7pm.

HOW MUCH: Free.

Cent Sale

GLADSTONE South Swimming Club will host a cent sale at Gladstone Bowls Club tomorrow. Tickets have sold out, although residents can still be placed on a waitlist if interested. Message the Gladstone South Swimming Club's Facebook page or 0431 582 908 to be on the waitlist.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am.

HOW MUCH: Free.

Men's Breakfast

JOIN the members of End Time Runners Fellowship for a Men's Breakfast at Spinnaker Park, Gladstone Marina tomorrow.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30am.

HOW MUCH: Free.

Oktoberfest at The Precinct

PROST! It's time to dig out the Dirndls and Lederhosen, The Precinct is celebrating Oktoberfest tomorrow.

There will be the usual Oktoberfest festivities including plenty of chicken dancing, and live music from 8.30pm.

WHEN: Tomorrow, from 10am.

HOW MUCH: Free.

Moonlight Movies

PACK the picnic rug or a few chairs and head down to the Tondoon Botanic Gardens for a screening of Sing! on Saturday night.

The family movie night under the stars is presented by Gladstone Regional Council. There is no ATM at this event, please bring cash if you would like to purchase from the food vendors.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30pm.

HOW MUCH: Free.

Rotary Markets

A VARIETY of market stalls, from arts and crafts to fresh produce will be at Discovery Coast Rotary Markets this Sunday.

The markets are held at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

WHEN: Sunday, 8am - noon.

HOW MUCH: Free.

Neil Diamond tribute

GRAEME Jensen will perform a tribute to the songs of Neil Diamond at the Bororen Hall on Sunday. Afternoon tea is $5. For information phone Sharon on 0427 185 568.

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm.

HOW MUCH: $15.