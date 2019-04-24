YOUR GUIDE: It's all about family fun at HookUp

JUNIOR WINNER: Three-year-old Sophia Bunny won a 3.5m boat at the 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp. She is pictured with her dad Fred and Greg O'Reilly from Pat's Tackleworld Gladstone.

JUNIOR WINNER: Three-year-old Sophia Bunny won a 3.5m boat at the 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp. She is pictured with her dad Fred and Greg O'Reilly from Pat's Tackleworld Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA040518BTHU

THE event keeps growing every year and the 24th edition of the Boyne Tannum HookUp will be no exception with something on offer to suit all tastes.

Australia's biggest family-friendly fishing competition will cast off over the Labour Day long weekend of May 3-5.

There will be an ocean of activities to get involved in and Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said you could enjoy yourself at the event without having to wet a line.

"We understand that not everybody wants to fish but it's about being a family fishing festival,” Ms McGuire said.

"This year we're erecting a stage closer to the food court area and that will have all the local musicians on it rather than the fish weigh-in competing with the noise of the music.

"They'll be closer to the food court and bar. We've still got the community groups doing the bar, burgers and barbecue, plus a whole heap of stallholders with their trailers.

Boyne Island Lions Club had the important job of looking after the bar at HookUp. The club has run the bar since HookUp started. Mike Richards

"We'll have a whole heap of tables, chairs and umbrellas for families to be able to chill out and enjoy the music.”

There will also be plenty happening away from the food court with sponsor demonstrations, outboards and boats on display, plus live fish displays.

"You can also watch the fish weigh-in, Gladstone Area Water Board are bringing their live fish tank down again, we've got the cooking and filleting demonstrations, but this year we're also bringing in a semi-trailer supertank.

"QGC are sponsoring that and right across the day there will be a semi-trailer sized tank for a fishing demonstration.

"The demonstrators cast off and show you how a fish hooks. About every half-hour there is a 20-minute demonstration.

"We've got the Yamaha display and they're bringing up their huge 425hp outboard... It's going to draw a crowd and it's the largest horsepower outboard manufactured.”

Local artist Christine Holden will have her ethical art on display again, including her giant barramundi made out of marine debris.

Christine Holden's marine debris sculpture - a 4.5m barramundi she made for the 2017 HookUp. Matt Harris

"They've got free workshops for kids to learn to sculpt marine debris and they're doing a big new sculpture as well,” Ms McGuire said.

"I don't want to give away any hints but it's going to be a nice size - it's a large sea creature so just wait for it.”

There will be more than $300,000 worth of prizes on offer across the three days, including brand new tinnies, a jetski and the major prize of a SeaJay Trojan plate aluminium with a 150hp four-stroke Yamaha outboard, Garmin electronics and trailer valued at $65,000.

Australia's Biggest Family Fishing Competition - 2018 Boyne Tannum Hookup Mike Richards GLA050618HOOK

"Now we give away about $20,000 worth of cash to the anglers who catch the biggest fish and the Q-Air, Port of Gladstone bounty fish injects another $10,000 into the prize pool,” Ms McGuire said.

"We've also got the GAWB three-tagged barra in Lake Awoonga worth $5000 each.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: boynetannumhookup.com.au

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY, May 3

7am: Event opens

Queensland Water Police safety brief and flare demonstration, MSQ safety brief and life jacket demonstration

Port of Gladstone bounty fish clues

7.30am: Early bird random prize draw

10am-12pm: Live music

1.30-3.30pm: Sponsor demonstrations

3pm: Junior learn to fish lessons (bookings required)

6pm: Daily category winners and prize draws

7.30pm: Juvinyl playing live

8.30pm: Close

Olivia Lester of the youth committee taking kids out to junior fishing lessons at Boyne Tannum HookUp 2018. Matt Taylor GLA050518BTHU

SATURDAY, May 4

7am: Opening

9am: Food stalls and bar operating

10am and 3pm: Junior learn to fish lessons (bookings required)

11.30am: Andy Phipps cooking demonstration

David Hodge fish filleting and lure throwing

12.30pm: Sponsor demonstrations

1.30pm: Junior lure throwing competition

4pm: Fly-fishing demo with Joshua Hutchins from Aussie Fly Fisher

6pm: Daily category winners and prize draws

7.30pm: Phineas Q playing live

10.30pm: Close

Andy Phipps and Dave Hodge cook up cajun and lime scorched cuttlefish at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. Paul Braven GLA290416HOOKUPPB

SUNDAY, May 5

7am: Opening

10am and 3pm: Junior learn to fish lessons (bookings required)

11.30am: Andy Phipps cooking demonstration

12.30pm: Sponsor demos

1.30pm: Junior lure throwing competition

4pm: Fly-fishing demo with Joshua Hutchins from Aussie Fly Fisher

6pm: Daily category winners and prize draws including major prize

Fireworks from the Boyne River barge

9.30pm: Close.