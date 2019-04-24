YOUR GUIDE: It's all about family fun at HookUp
THE event keeps growing every year and the 24th edition of the Boyne Tannum HookUp will be no exception with something on offer to suit all tastes.
Australia's biggest family-friendly fishing competition will cast off over the Labour Day long weekend of May 3-5.
There will be an ocean of activities to get involved in and Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said you could enjoy yourself at the event without having to wet a line.
"We understand that not everybody wants to fish but it's about being a family fishing festival,” Ms McGuire said.
"This year we're erecting a stage closer to the food court area and that will have all the local musicians on it rather than the fish weigh-in competing with the noise of the music.
"They'll be closer to the food court and bar. We've still got the community groups doing the bar, burgers and barbecue, plus a whole heap of stallholders with their trailers.
"We'll have a whole heap of tables, chairs and umbrellas for families to be able to chill out and enjoy the music.”
There will also be plenty happening away from the food court with sponsor demonstrations, outboards and boats on display, plus live fish displays.
"You can also watch the fish weigh-in, Gladstone Area Water Board are bringing their live fish tank down again, we've got the cooking and filleting demonstrations, but this year we're also bringing in a semi-trailer supertank.
"QGC are sponsoring that and right across the day there will be a semi-trailer sized tank for a fishing demonstration.
"The demonstrators cast off and show you how a fish hooks. About every half-hour there is a 20-minute demonstration.
"We've got the Yamaha display and they're bringing up their huge 425hp outboard... It's going to draw a crowd and it's the largest horsepower outboard manufactured.”
Local artist Christine Holden will have her ethical art on display again, including her giant barramundi made out of marine debris.
"They've got free workshops for kids to learn to sculpt marine debris and they're doing a big new sculpture as well,” Ms McGuire said.
"I don't want to give away any hints but it's going to be a nice size - it's a large sea creature so just wait for it.”
There will be more than $300,000 worth of prizes on offer across the three days, including brand new tinnies, a jetski and the major prize of a SeaJay Trojan plate aluminium with a 150hp four-stroke Yamaha outboard, Garmin electronics and trailer valued at $65,000.
"Now we give away about $20,000 worth of cash to the anglers who catch the biggest fish and the Q-Air, Port of Gladstone bounty fish injects another $10,000 into the prize pool,” Ms McGuire said.
"We've also got the GAWB three-tagged barra in Lake Awoonga worth $5000 each.”
For more information and to purchase tickets visit: boynetannumhookup.com.au
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
FRIDAY, May 3
7am: Event opens
Queensland Water Police safety brief and flare demonstration, MSQ safety brief and life jacket demonstration
Port of Gladstone bounty fish clues
7.30am: Early bird random prize draw
10am-12pm: Live music
1.30-3.30pm: Sponsor demonstrations
3pm: Junior learn to fish lessons (bookings required)
6pm: Daily category winners and prize draws
7.30pm: Juvinyl playing live
8.30pm: Close
SATURDAY, May 4
7am: Opening
9am: Food stalls and bar operating
10am and 3pm: Junior learn to fish lessons (bookings required)
11.30am: Andy Phipps cooking demonstration
David Hodge fish filleting and lure throwing
12.30pm: Sponsor demonstrations
1.30pm: Junior lure throwing competition
4pm: Fly-fishing demo with Joshua Hutchins from Aussie Fly Fisher
6pm: Daily category winners and prize draws
7.30pm: Phineas Q playing live
10.30pm: Close
SUNDAY, May 5
7am: Opening
10am and 3pm: Junior learn to fish lessons (bookings required)
11.30am: Andy Phipps cooking demonstration
12.30pm: Sponsor demos
1.30pm: Junior lure throwing competition
4pm: Fly-fishing demo with Joshua Hutchins from Aussie Fly Fisher
6pm: Daily category winners and prize draws including major prize
Fireworks from the Boyne River barge
9.30pm: Close.