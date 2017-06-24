Your guide to fun at the Mount Larcom Show this weekend

THE MOUNT Larcom show is an annual attraction offering something for all members of the family, and this year is no exception.

Make sure you don't miss anything this weekend by reading The Observer's guide to your best weekend at the Mt Larcom Show yet:

WHEN: 8am-8pm Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.

WHERE: Narrows Rd, Mt Larcom (Mt Larcom Showgrounds).

COST: from $5 (concession day pass) to $40 (family weekend pass).

Saturday -

8am - Animal farm opens

8am - Eljays Freestyle Motorcycle Stunt through day

9am to 2pm - Free fantasy face painting until 2pm

9.30am - Chainsaw sculpturing

10am - Magician

1.30pm - Animal farm pig races

3.30pm - Animal farm pig races

6pm - The Patons live band

7pm - APLNG fireworks

7.15pm - Walters Whips and Flames show



Sunday -

8am - Eljays Freestyle Motorcycle Stunt show throughout day

9am to 2pm - Free face painting

9.30am - Chainsaw sculpturing

10am - Walters Whip children's workshop

10am - Supertank Fishing Show

10.30am - Adagio dance company performance

Noon - Magician

3pm - Show raffle draw

