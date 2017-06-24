Your guide to fun at the Mount Larcom Show this weekend

THE MOUNT Larcom show is an annual attraction offering something for all members of the family, and this year is no exception.
Make sure you don't miss anything this weekend by reading The Observer's guide to your best weekend at the Mt Larcom Show yet:
WHEN: 8am-8pm Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.
WHERE: Narrows Rd, Mt Larcom (Mt Larcom Showgrounds).
COST: from $5 (concession day pass) to $40 (family weekend pass).
Saturday -
8am - Animal farm opens
8am - Eljays Freestyle Motorcycle Stunt through day
9am to 2pm - Free fantasy face painting until 2pm
9.30am - Chainsaw sculpturing
10am - Magician
1.30pm - Animal farm pig races
3.30pm - Animal farm pig races
6pm - The Patons live band
7pm - APLNG fireworks
7.15pm - Walters Whips and Flames show
Sunday -
8am - Eljays Freestyle Motorcycle Stunt show throughout day
9am to 2pm - Free face painting
9.30am - Chainsaw sculpturing
10am - Walters Whip children's workshop
10am - Supertank Fishing Show
10.30am - Adagio dance company performance
Noon - Magician
3pm - Show raffle draw
To read the entire schedule, click here.