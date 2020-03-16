Menu
the Tannum Crab Classic has been cancelled
YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

Eilish Massie
16th Mar 2020 6:13 PM
Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been confirmed as cancelled. If you know of any other events not going ahead or being postponed, email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au

Note: this post will be updated regularly when more information is made available.

Feast on East Markets – March 19

Gladstone Engineering Alliance Family Movie Night March 21

World Science Festival Queensland Gladstone March 21

Calliope Rotary Markets March 22

The Observer Club The Outback Wrangler with Matt Wright March 27

Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Show March 28-29

Heath Franklin’s Chopper Harvey Rd Tavern March 29

Tannum Crab Classic April 5

Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary Fashion Parade and Cent Sale April 8

The Observer Club Welcome to the Outback Club with Lee Kernaghan June 12

Ladies Night Out October 17

RSL Qld is advising sub branches to cancel Anzac Day commemorations.

