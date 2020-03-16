YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns
Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been confirmed as cancelled. If you know of any other events not going ahead or being postponed, email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au
Note: this post will be updated regularly when more information is made available.
Feast on East Markets – March 19
Gladstone Engineering Alliance Family Movie Night March 21
World Science Festival Queensland Gladstone March 21
Calliope Rotary Markets March 22
The Observer Club The Outback Wrangler with Matt Wright March 27
Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Show March 28-29
Heath Franklin’s Chopper Harvey Rd Tavern March 29
Tannum Crab Classic April 5
Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary Fashion Parade and Cent Sale April 8
The Observer Club Welcome to the Outback Club with Lee Kernaghan June 12
Ladies Night Out October 17
RSL Qld is advising sub branches to cancel Anzac Day commemorations.