YOUR GUIDE: Epic weekend of music, events in region

Gaston Boulanger and Christine Holden are preparing for this year's Under the Trees festival on Saturday September 21.

FROM a music festival to touring artists and a cabaret show, it's an epic weekend for live music and entertainment in the Gladstone Region.

Under the Trees, the opening night of Infamous and live performances from Jon Stevens and Dean Ray will be held between today and Sunday.

With more than 10 artists on the line-up for the third annual Under the Trees,

organiser Gaston Boulanger is hopeful the festival will attract its biggest crowd yet.

"It's our goal to get the best festival artists of Australia to come to Boyne Tannum and this year we've succeeded to that again," he said.

"Last year we sold 1500 tickets, if this year we get around 2000 I'm very happy," he said.

He said the festival attracted people from all around Australia including region expats returning for the event.

"This is going to be the event everybody will be talking about for the rest of the year," Mr Boulanger said.

X-Factor runner-up Dean Ray will perform at the Rocky Glen Hotel on Friday night and the Tannum Sands Hotel on Sunday afternoon as part of his The Showcase Tour, with special guest Josh Needs.

Rocky Glen Hotel duty manager Graeme Deard was expecting a big crowd at the free show.

"Dean Ray has his own following and I do believe he has relatives who live in Gladstone, so it should be a good weekend," he said.

Mr Deard said having live music every Friday and Saturday nights was a big drawcard for the Dawson Hwy pub.

"It definitely helps draw people in," he said.

Meanwhile, Jon Stevens will perform the biggest hits from Noiseworks and INXS during his show tonight at the Harvey Road Tavern.

"It's an hour, 45-minute set of every song you grew up with," he said.

"You'll be hearing those songs done properly, the way you remember them from someone who was there."

Another event for adults only is Infamous, a cabaret circus show which will have seven shows between tonight and Sunday, September 29, near the PCYC, corner of Railway St and Hanson Rd.

The Tannum Sands Surf Club, Cafe and Bar will also have live music tonight by Alex Matheson-Brown.