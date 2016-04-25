Your guide to ANZAC Day services in Gladstone

LEST WE FORGET: ANZAC Day services will take place across the Gladstone region tomorrow.

Looking to attend a dawn service tomorrow, or pay your respects at your town's ANZAC Day parade?

Tomorrow is your opportunity to show your appreciation for former and current servicemen and women, as well as take a moment to reflect on the reality of war as the country stops to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

FLASHBACK | Gladstone's 2016 ANZAC Day parade

Gladstone's ANZAC Day parade: Veterans march along Goondoon St in Gladstone's ANZAC Day parade.

Below is a full list of ANZAC Day services available across the region from the Gladstone Regional Council:

Agnes Water/ Seventeen Seventy

Dawn Service

Meet at Rock Latino Cafe, Shop 10, Endeavour Plaza, Agnes Water, at 5.30am for coffee. Dawn service will commence at 6am at the Agnes Water Cenotaph, 2 Captain Cook Drive, followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Agnes Water Tavern, 1 Tavern Road, at 7am.

Community Memorial Service

The march starts at 9.45am at the Agnes Water Tavern, 1 Tavern Road. The service will commence at 10.30am at the Agnes Water Cenotaph, 2 Captain Cook Drive, followed by morning tea and activities at the tavern.

Bororen

Dawn Service

The service will commence at 6am at the Cenotaph at Bororen Memorial Park, Bruce Highway.

Boyne Island

Dawn Service

The service will commence at 5.30am at the Cenotaph, Stirling Park, Boyne Island. This will be followed by a BBQ breakfast at Lions Park, adjacent to Stirling Park, for a gold coin donation.

Morning Service

March to commence at 8.30am from the Boyne Plaza Carpark, Centenary Drive, to Stirling Park. The service will start at 9am and be led by the Tannum Sands State High School Band. Activities and refreshments will follow at 11am at the Boyne Tannum Bowls Club's clubhouse, Jacaranda Drive, for ex-service personnel and invited guests. A courtesy bus will operate both ways between the Boyne Plaza and Stirling Park for the elderly and those with a disability.

Calliope

Morning Service

March to commence at 10.45am from the Bunting Park to the local Cenotaph, RSL Hall, Stirrat Street, followed by a service at 11am. Invited guests are welcome to attend a luncheon at the Diggers Arms Hotel, Calliope.

Gladstone

Dawn Service

March to commence at 5.30am from the Valley Shopping Centre, facing Herbert Street. Service to follow at ANZAC Park.

Main Parade and Civic Ceremony

March to commence at 10.30am from the Gladstone Regional Council Civic Centre, 101 Goondoon Street, followed by a service at 11am. Invited guests are welcome to attend a luncheon at 12.30pm at the Gladstone RSL, Bowls and Citizen Club, 6A Ferris Street.

Miriam Vale

Dawn Service

March to commence 4.30am at the Miriam Vale Hotel, 9 Blomfield Street, followed by a public breakfast and entertainment (small fee).

Mount Larcom

Dawn Service

Service to commence at 5.30am at the Showgrounds Memorial Garden Cenotaph at the Mount Larcom and District Armed Services Centre, The Narrows Road. This will be followed by a breakfast.

Main Ceremony

Assemble outside RSL Hall at 10.30am for an 11am ceremony at the Showgrounds Memorial Garden Cenotaph at the Mount Larcom and District Armed Services Centre, The Narrows Road. There will be free ice cream for school aged children, BBQ lunch and bar, raffles and music on conclusion.

Rosedale

Morning Service

Assemble at Cenotaph for 5.45am service which will conclude at 6.30am. Fly-over at 6.31am. A Gunfire Breakfast will then be held at the Memorial Hall, 77 James Street. (open to the public).

South End

Dawn Service

Service to be conducted at Janson Park by The Anchor on the Headland at 5.30am.

Ubobo

Morning Service

March to commence at 1.45pm under the memorial trees at Ubobo State School. Service to follow at 2pm at the Ubobo Memorial Hall, Railway Terrace. Afternoon tea will be supplied by the Ubobo Progress Association.