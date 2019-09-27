YOUR GUIDE: 8 things to do in Gladstone this weekend

The Wolfe Brothers

COUNTRY rock music trio The Wolfe Brothers is heading to the Harvey Road Tavern tonight for the No Sad Song Tour. The band's current album Country Heart scored them four Golden Guitars this year and features three No. 1 hit singles.

WHEN: Tonight, 8pm

HOW MUCH: Pre-purchased tickets $33.70

1950s Rock 'n' Roll

JIM Hermel and The Hot Chix will perform their 1950s Rock 'n' Roll Dance Party show at the Bororen Hall tonight.

WHEN: Tonight, 7pm

HOW MUCH: $15

NRC Rugby Union Game

BOND University Queensland Country will take on Brisbane City in a National Rugby Championship match at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow.

A preliminary game and women's 7s will play in the lead-up to the main game.

WHEN: Tomorrow, gates open 12.30pm

HOW MUCH: $15-20

Market and fete day

THE Inaugural Celebration Market and Fete day will be held at Hopelink tomorrow. There will be face painting, a bouncing castle and fairy floss, as well as plenty of market stalls.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm

HOW MUCH: Free

Busby Marou

CQ FAVOURITES Busby Marou will bring their The Great Divide album launch tour to the Harvey Road Tavern tomorrow. Rockhampton's Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou have described the album as the proudest moment in the band's career to date.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.30pm

HOW MUCH: Pre-purchased tickets $44.90

Food and music markets

CROW St Creative will host its food and music markets tomorrow night, featuring live music from Rockhampton band Silky Fuzz.

Local duo Indifferent will also take the stage, and open mic will be from 8.30pm.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm

HOW MUCH: $5

Discovery Coast Markets

BROWSE the market stalls at the Discovery Coast Markets tomorrow, held at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds. There will be a variety of stalls, from arts and crafts to local produce.

WHEN: Sunday, 7am-noon

HOW MUCH: Free

Country markets

THE Boyne Valley Country Markets, held at Kirsten's Cottage, provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy a scenic drive to Builyan.

Stroll through the markets, do some shopping at Kirsten's Cottage and don't forget to pop into the iconic Grand Hotel at Many Peaks.

WHEN: Sunday, 9am-noon

HOW MUCH: Free