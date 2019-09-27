YOUR GUIDE: 8 things to do in Gladstone this weekend
The Wolfe Brothers
COUNTRY rock music trio The Wolfe Brothers is heading to the Harvey Road Tavern tonight for the No Sad Song Tour. The band's current album Country Heart scored them four Golden Guitars this year and features three No. 1 hit singles.
WHEN: Tonight, 8pm
HOW MUCH: Pre-purchased tickets $33.70
1950s Rock 'n' Roll
JIM Hermel and The Hot Chix will perform their 1950s Rock 'n' Roll Dance Party show at the Bororen Hall tonight.
WHEN: Tonight, 7pm
HOW MUCH: $15
NRC Rugby Union Game
BOND University Queensland Country will take on Brisbane City in a National Rugby Championship match at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow.
A preliminary game and women's 7s will play in the lead-up to the main game.
WHEN: Tomorrow, gates open 12.30pm
HOW MUCH: $15-20
Market and fete day
THE Inaugural Celebration Market and Fete day will be held at Hopelink tomorrow. There will be face painting, a bouncing castle and fairy floss, as well as plenty of market stalls.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm
HOW MUCH: Free
Busby Marou
CQ FAVOURITES Busby Marou will bring their The Great Divide album launch tour to the Harvey Road Tavern tomorrow. Rockhampton's Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou have described the album as the proudest moment in the band's career to date.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.30pm
HOW MUCH: Pre-purchased tickets $44.90
Food and music markets
CROW St Creative will host its food and music markets tomorrow night, featuring live music from Rockhampton band Silky Fuzz.
Local duo Indifferent will also take the stage, and open mic will be from 8.30pm.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm
HOW MUCH: $5
Discovery Coast Markets
BROWSE the market stalls at the Discovery Coast Markets tomorrow, held at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds. There will be a variety of stalls, from arts and crafts to local produce.
WHEN: Sunday, 7am-noon
HOW MUCH: Free
Country markets
THE Boyne Valley Country Markets, held at Kirsten's Cottage, provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy a scenic drive to Builyan.
Stroll through the markets, do some shopping at Kirsten's Cottage and don't forget to pop into the iconic Grand Hotel at Many Peaks.
WHEN: Sunday, 9am-noon
HOW MUCH: Free