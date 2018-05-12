Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this weekend

All the tips and tricks to making Mother's Day perfect

All the tips and tricks to making Mother's Day perfect Contributed

YOU don't need to splash out or be too fancy to make Mother's Day a memorable one.

But it is an important day on any mother's calendar and it's your job to help make it a special one. The Observer has done all the work for you with a list of hot spots, tips and tricks that will make you a family favourite.

Breakfast or lunch

Breakfast in bed is always a good option but if you're not great at flipping pancakes or if you've opted for a sleep in you can try these foodie options:

Harvey Road Tavern, 1 Harvey Rd, Clinton:

Open for breakfast buffet, 8am to 10am (bookings essential).

Kirsten's Cottage, 2 Pine St, Boyne Valley:

Relax with a lovely fresh cup of coffee and a scrumptious piece of cake.

Cafe Spinnaker Park:

An eggs benedict and a morning walk in the park is always a good idea.

The Dock at East Shores, 17 Flinders Parade, Gladstone:

Treat mum to a waterfront lunch.

CELEBRATE: Help make Mother's Day special for your mother. HW Photography

Outdoors

For the mum's who like a breathe of fresh air.

Mother's Day Classic Tannum Sands, Millenium Esplanade, Tannum Sands:

The 4km and 8km race event begins at 7.15am and will help raise money for breast cancer research. You can register at www.mothersdayclassic.

com.au/register

Lake Awoonga, 865 Awoonga Dam Rd

Benaraby:

There is plenty to do with mum at the dam. Take your pick of a picnic, boat cruise, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding or a smooth sail on the barbecue pontoon boat.

East Shores, Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central:

If you're trying to find something fun and simple take a stroll down to the waterfront boardwalk and soak in the views. It won't cost you a cent.

Agnes Water

Take a picturesque walk along the coastline in Seventeen Seventy at Eurimbula National Park. Try beach fishing. At high tide, explore Eurimbula Creek by boat or canoe.

Agnes Water Lookout Katie Marie Cox

Flowers

Flowers are guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone's face - especially your mum.

Mother's Day Flower Sale:

Floral Art's Mother's Day flower pop up shop, 8am, today.

16 Garden St, West Gladstone.

Little Bloom Room, 8/120 Goondoon St Gladstone:

This florist has native timber box arrangements that work as a keepsake timber box even after the flowers are gone.

Pamper

Give mum a well-deserved spa treatment with a pedicure or massage.

Pamper yourself