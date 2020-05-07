Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

WHILE Mother’s Day celebrations are looking a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and spoil your mum from afar.

There are still plenty of ways to show her some love. The Observer has done all the work for you with a list of things you can do to make your mum feel special.

Special flower delivery

Show your mum just how much she means to you with a flower bouquet made just for her. Florist Stacey Wheeler has a whole range of flowers through her business, Summshine, and can deliver flowers straight to your mum’s door.

She delivers to Calliope, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands and Gladstone. To place an order, go to www.facebook.com/summshineturkishtowels.

Walk along the beach or go on a hike

While you can’t necessarily visit your mum this mother’s day, you can still spend some time with her if it involves some exercise. Make use of the rule where you can exercise with another person and go on a nice walk along the beach or if you’re really daring, climb Mount Larcom.

Deliver takeaway to her door

There are still plenty of takeaway businesses open for business this Mother’s Day. Treat your mum to a yummy takeaway breakfast or lunch at the following places.

The Dock at East Shores, 17 Flinders Parade, Gladstone

The Dock is open on Sunday from 8-10pm. Keep an eye on their Facebook page to see what’s on the menu. Order in store or call ahead 0447 133 417

Fresh Fix Cafe Gladstone

Fresh Fix Cafe is open from 6am-noon. Order in store or over the phone 4972 9470.

Rocksalt Gladstone

Rocksalt is open for Lunch 11am-2pm and Dinner 5pm-8pm. Call 49729884 to order.

Virtual markets

If the markets was your usual go-to Mother’s Day activity, you are still able to. All you need is an internet connection. Facetime your mum and check out some of the things listed on Facebook group, Virtual Markets Gladstone 4680 and pick out the things you want to get your mum.

Make her something homemade

At the end of the day, it’s always the simple things that can make your mum smile. Bake her some homemade goodies or make something out of arts and crafts. It’s the thought that counts.