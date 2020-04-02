Menu
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta.
Lifestyle

Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

by Adella Beaini
2nd Apr 2020 6:17 PM
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta's fantastic colouring sheet.

You can get creative with colouring in the UK illustrator's fantastic heart motif, whether it's with pencils, pens or paint and even put your own thank you message to those on the coronavirus frontline underneath.

Digital art for the tele
DOWNLOAD THE HEART HERE

Once your masterpiece is done, either scan or take a smartphone snap of it to upload to social media with the hashtag #ColourForOurCarers, upload it via the form below, or simply put it up in your front window to show your support.

 

Originally published as Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

