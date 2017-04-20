28°
Your chance to write for The Observer for a day

20th Apr 2017

WE WANT your opinion.

As Gladstone's daily newspaper, we want to hear what the thoughts are of those in the community.

We are opening our letters page every Tuesday to a guest columnist.

Here's your chance to be a journalist for a day, get your important opinion across, or highlight an important issue you are aware of in our community.

We know people in Gladstone are passionate about their city, their region, or just have something worthwhile to say about what's happening around the place.

It can be anything - from the jobs situation in our town, our rising power prices, to how Gladstone can move forward.

Or, it can just be about a local issue in your street or your community.

What do you think about the Cowboys' chances this year? Will the loss of Johnathan Thurston stop the North Queensland side even making the finals?

What do you reckon about politics? Will One Nation make a play for Gladstone?

How's our fishing stocks going? Is Gladstone still a great place to go fishing?

What do you like, or dislike, about Gladstone or something going on around town?

Maybe something funny you saw the other day, or make it a story about something that has inspired you in Gladstone.

We just want to hear what you think about stuff.

The Observer is read by more than 40,000 people in the region every week. Your opinion or random thoughts will go out to a huge audience. This is your chance to be heard.

Send in your "column” to newsroom@gladstone observer.com.au along with a clear headshot picture of yourself. We will run one of your columns (or maybe more if they're bloody good) in Tuesday's paper from next week on.

Keep them between 300-320 words and don't forget to run your spell check through them. If they are a bit long we will have to cut them back to suit.

Speak up, Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer
