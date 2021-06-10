Your chance to run an historic (and possibly haunted) pub

Ever dreamt of running a pub? This could be your chance. An iconic and reportedly haunted Cairns pub is available for lease for the right operators.

THE historic Cape York Hotel, one of the most well known pubs in Cairns and one of the few remaining of its era, is available for lease.

Located at 147 Bunda Street, Portsmith this historic two-level brick, rendered concrete and timber hotel was originally constructed in 1926.

The building was extensively damaged in the mid-1980s and was subsequently repaired and renovated at that time, with a full renovation undertaken in the late 1990s.

The historic watering hole is also known for a resident spirit.

The disembodied soul, reportedly female, has been known to spook one of the accommodation rooms.

The previous lesseses have decline to renew the lease, which runs out in October

Cape York Hotel, Bunda Street

"The previous tenants are from New Zealand," Knight Frank Cairns' marketing agent Matt Carless said.

"With the COVID lockdown they were unable to get home.

"They now have that opportunity and decided not to renew the lease."

The property is situated on a 1,414sq m corner allotment on one of the busiest arterial roads in Cairns at the Spence and Bunda streets intersection.

The pub is offered for lease and includes a public bar, walk-through access to a commercial kitchen, 14 gaming machines and drive-through bottle shop with a three bay covered awning. An additional private function room and dining area allow for expanded offerings.

"This iconic hotel offers huge potential for the right operator," Mr Carless said.

The Cape York Hotel is one of the most well-known pubs in Cairns.

"It is rare to see this style of pub offered for lease when it has been renovated to such a high standard."

"The central entry foyer has a stairway to the upper level finished in exotic timbers not seen in modern buildings, and the verandas to all the hotel rooms offer some of the best views of Cairns.

"The place has so much potential, and now that we are hopefully through the worst of the pandemic it is a great opportunity to continue the great foundation the current operators have made.

Interested parties should contact Matt Carless or John Lynch of Knight Frank Cairns on 4046 5330 to arrange an inspection or for more details.

