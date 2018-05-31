Your chance to learn more about tattoo art

PROUD: A client of Black Dagger Tattoo artist Tyson Evans shows off one of his creations.

PROUD: A client of Black Dagger Tattoo artist Tyson Evans shows off one of his creations. Photopia Studio

NEXT Friday will be your last chance to see the artists from Black Dagger Tattoo at their Photopia Studio exhibition.

Don't Tell Mum, an exhibition by artists Tyson Evans, Molly Strickland, Dan Carmichael and Rachael Lonie opened at Photopia Studio at Crow Street Creative on May 18.

Felicia Lloyd, studio coordinator at Photopia said the exhibition had attracted people who might not ordinarily find themselves venturing into an art gallery.

"That's how the gallery fits into Crow St,” she said.

"It's a way to engage new audiences that wouldn't necessary come to a gallery opening.

Ms Lloyd said she loves tattoos and has got "quite a lot myself” but even she had preconceived ideas about what tattoo artists do.

For instance, she said, she didn't expect Tyson Evans, co-owner of Black Dagger, to love creating "traditional style” oil paintings.

Next Friday the artists will be working on flash designs in the gallery space, Rachael and Tyson will also continue work on a life-size elephant mural in the Crow St Creative industrial space.

Ms Lloyd said the special sessions with the artists had been arranged from 6-9pm to fit in with Crow St Creative events.

Among the visitors to the exhibition were clients of Black Dagger, showing off the artwork on their bodies while looking at the displayed work.

The exhibition was supported by a Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund.

Catch the tattoo artists at Friday Night at Crow St on June 8 from 6-9pm.

The exhibition is open until June 8: Monday to Thursday 9.30am-3pm.