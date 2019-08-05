Your chance to comment on power

RESIDENTS who can speak on the impact of electricity prices on themselves or their business are wanted for the next Repower Gladstone Forum.

Repower Gladstone is searching for speakers for the September 19 event to discuss the impacts of power prices.

The forum, called Fair Access to Energy, is designed to instigate discussions on energy costs, energy-efficiency measures and the impact of high energy prices on the most vulnerable in the community.

"We know that energy prices can have a huge impact on our community - both personally and for business,” co-ordinator Anna Hitchcock said.

"This forum aims to get people to start talking about how we can work towards fixing the issues.

"I don't have the answers but we have a lot of clever people in this town who can probably come up with some ways forward.”

Ms Hitchcock said they were looking for speakers and that more information about the event, including how to buy tickets, would be released later this month.

If you are interested in speaking, phone Anna on 0412502798 or email gladstoneconservationcouncil@hotmail.com.au.