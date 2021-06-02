Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

The Gladstone Regional Council are encouraging budding and established artists to apply for funding to attend the Regional Arts Australia national conference Artlands.

The Gladstone Regional Council are encouraging budding and established artists to apply for funding to attend the Regional Arts Australia national conference Artlands.

The Gladstone Regional Council is offering community members a unique opportunity to rub shoulders with the nation’s most talented artists.

GRC is inviting budding and established artists to apply for funding during a special round of the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF).

Applicants will apply under the Developing Regional Skills category for community members to attend the Regional Arts Australia national conference Artlands, set to be held in Launceston on from September 1 to 3, 2021.

A regional art gathering for two decades, this year’s Artlands heralds a new approach to the delivery of this national event, which is set to be curated alongside existing festivals, exhibitions and gatherings.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

In 2021, Artlands will be delivered alongside the Junction Arts Festival, also held in Launceston. Applications for the Special Round close at 4pm on Wednesday, June 30.

Guidelines and application forms are available from Council’s offices, venues and libraries, as well as HERE.

RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

For further information please email Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum (GRAGM) via gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au or phone GRAGM on 4976 6766.

More Gladstone Regional Council news stories:

– New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

– Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

– What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest