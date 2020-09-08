Your chance: Council seeking nominations for Arts Fund

Councillor Glenn Churchill welcomes the RADF recipients at the funding celebration at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum last November.

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s Regional Arts Development Fund is seeking nominations from community members during its 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM will be held at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, corner of Goondoon and Bramston Streets, Gladstone, at 5pm on Wednesday, September 16.

Gladstone Region Councillor and RADF chairman Glenn Churchill said the volunteer role was a great opportunity for community members to help develop and enrich art and culture in our region.

“Each year council lodges an official application for funding from Arts Queensland and together, with an allocation from council and through locally determined policy and assessment procedures,” Cr Churchill said.

“RADF funds the development of arts and cultural activities throughout the community.

“RADF funding provides support for initiatives and activities which have the capacity to deliver benefits for our entire Gladstone region.

“This ranges from assisting artists to access professional development opportunities to helping

community groups engage a professional artist for workshops or community projects.”

The submission for the 2020/21 RADF year proposes two community funding rounds, as well as two strategic projects for the region, including a collaborative artist project and training opportunities.

“When groups and individuals make an application to be funded for specific activities each round, it is the role of the committee to decide, in accordance with the RADF guidelines, if the application meets the criteria and is eligible to recommend for funding,” Cr Churchill said.

Nominations for RADF committee members close on Tuesday, September 15, ahead of the AGM on September 16.

The current committee has prepared an informative video for potential nominees to consider.

The video, as well as the ability to download a nomination kit, can be accessed via

http://gragm.qld.gov.au/radf.

For further information or to RSVP to the AGM, please email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au or contact RADF Liaison Officer Di Paddick on 4976 6766.