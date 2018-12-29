Your bumper guide to what's on for New Year's Eve

PARTY TIME: Gridlock will perform live at Gladstone Yacht Club on New Year's Eve.

1. Hawaiian themed party

Tannum Sands Hotel has live entertainment through the afternoon with Chenai Boucher at 1pm and Jag and the Rollers from 8pm until late.

There's a worst hawaiian shirt competition, limbo competition and beach cocktails all day and night.

When: 1pm - late

How much: Free entry

2. Family fireworks celebration

An event for the whole family, Gladstone Bowls Club will host a party for everyone.

Including midnight celebrations, there'll be activities, prizes and a BBQ dinner, as well as the Sydney fireworks on the big screen at 9pm and midnight.

When: 4pm - late

How much: Adults $30, Children U12 $15 (tickets limited)

3. NYE on the waterfront

There will be live entertainment from local band Gridlock to kick-start your evening in the beer garden at Gladstone Yacht Club.

Head on down for an evening of music by the water to see out 2018.

When: 5-9pm

How much: Free

4. Glow Party at RG's

Party the night away at the Rocky Glen Hotel with free bar snacks, free jukebox, free pool and a DJ until late.

Get your glow on with free glow sticks also available as you light up the final night of 2018.

When: 6pm - late

How much: Free Entry

5. Beach Party, nightclub style

MIEPlace Nightclub are encouraging people to come in their best beach gear for a NYE beach party with food from the BBQ Fairy from 6pm.

There'll be three swimming pools, Sue-Fong live in the licensed carpark from 9pm and DLE live on the main stage from midnight.

When: 6pm - late

How much: Free entry before 10pm, $10 after

6. Doghouse Band performing LIVE

The Gladstone QRI Hall on Off Street will host live entertainment from the band Doghouse as you rock the year away.

There's full bar facilities and supper included with admission.

When: Doors open from 6.30pm

How much: $20 per person

7. NYE in Miriam Vale

Party on at Miriam Vale Hotel with tunes from Double Up Duo from Biloela, raffles and a few late year shenanigans.

Rock in to the new year with dinner and a good night out.

When: from 7.30pm

How much: Call Miriam Vale Hotel to book courtesy bus and dinner tables

8. Tim Burton themed party

It's all about the dress ups at Industrie Nightclub who are hosting a Tim Burton inspired party.

In addition to the free pool there'll be prizes for best costume, best dressed guy and girl and four packages for runner-ups.

When: Doors open at 8pm

How much: Free entry

9. New Year Eve dance at Benaraby

Dance the night away at Benaraby Progress Association with old time and new vogue dance.

With supper included there will also be lucky door and raffle prizes, monte carlo and of course great music.

When: From 8pm

How much: $10 per person

10. Shaman's Daughter perform LIVE

Electric rock band Shaman's Daughter will be on stage at Captain Creek Sport and Recreation Club. The music will be live and loud along with free camping, drinks, hot food and a kids' playground.

When: 8pm - 12am

How much: Free entry

11. DJ Millenial

DJ Millenial will be live on the decks from 9pm at Harvey Road Tavern for their New Year's Eve glow party.

There'll be heaps of prizes and giveaways as you welcome in the new year.

When: 8pm - late

How much: Free (18+ only)

12. 80s Party at the Young Aus

The Young Australian Hotel will be hosting a fancy dress eighties party with prizes, giveaways and entertainment from DJ Mad Gik.

When: 8pm - late

How much: Free entry