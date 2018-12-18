Your best catches of the weekend

Ron Hess sent in this cute photo of Roxy checking out her Calliope River bream.

Ron Hess sent in this cute photo of Roxy checking out her Calliope River bream. Contributed

IT WAS a wet weekend in the Gladstone Region, but that didn't stop every angler from getting out and about on the water.

There were still some impressive catches coming through with some good looking bream, mangrove jack and others hooked around the region.

Lachlan Popp Contributed

Luke Baltzer Contributed

Cameron Delaware shows off this 46cm Mangrove jack from the mouth of the Boyne River. Contributed

Cameron Burnside Contributed

VMR Gladstone also had a quiet weekend, recording no incidents on the water.

VMR will be manned every day for skippers to log on, on channel 82 with up-to-date weather information broadcast at 6.40am and 4.40pm daily.