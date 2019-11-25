Youngsters ease into BJJ

CLASS OF 2019: Among the kids were coaches - left to right - Ferdie Galguira from Unison Martial Arts in Rockhampton, Daniel Lima 4th Degree Black Belt and head of Fight Club Jiu Jitsu and Rob McIntyre at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

CLASS OF 2019: Among the kids were coaches - left to right - Ferdie Galguira from Unison Martial Arts in Rockhampton, Daniel Lima 4th Degree Black Belt and head of Fight Club Jiu Jitsu and Rob McIntyre at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

MARTIAL ARTS: The sixth Gladstone Junior Jiu Jitsu Tournament was held recently, pleasing Gladstone Martial Arts Academy head coach Rob McIntyre.

Gladstone academy pair want more gold in Hervey Bay

Young gun grapples to glory in a golden run this season

He said it was designed to give children confidence.

"I created and run these events to give the children the opportunity to compete at home and in a friendly, supportive atmosphere," he said.

"Brazilian jiu jitsu is a hard and intense sport and having the kids compete this way gives the experience of competition without all the pressures and noises of a state level event run by the Queensland Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Circuit."

L-R: Jackson Sheridan, Isabelle Anderson and Hayden Clement

These in-house events have helped the GMAA students become one of the top junior teams in the state.

"In 2017 and '18 our juniors earned more than 50 gold medals in QBJJC competitions around the state," McIntyre said.

"Our in-house events give the kids more experience and experience is a massive part of performing well at a state and national level."

Gold Coast fourth-degree black belt and multiple champion Daniel Lima was present and McIntyre said the kids relished in front of him.

"The kids love competing in front of him and he loves watching them do so well," McIntyre said.

"We were lucky to have kids from Unison Martial Arts in Rockhampton and also from Tannum Sands Jiu Jitsu, which made the day even better."

McIntyre aimed for a similar-type event to be run in Rocky next year and hoped to have Mackay kids attend.

"We will be running three events in Gladstone as well and hope to have some kids from a club in Maryborough join us for the day," he said.

McIntyre planned to have unique 3D medals made for 2020 but he said it wasn't about winning.

"It doesn't really matter who wins honestly, because the kids support each other so much they just compete against each other and then hug and talk about what happened," he said.

McIntyre is hoping for sponsors next year so more prizes can be offered.

"We have asked an international jiu jitsu apparel company for support but we would very much love for local companies to support what we are trying to achieve," he said.