Youngster is pouring everything into her sport

POURING TO A GREAT FUTURE: Regan Bebendorf, 18, will compete in upcoming body building competitions. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

BODYBUILDING: Workingas a barista at Lightbox Espresso Wine Bar has given emerging bodybuilder Regan Bebendorf an insight into her chosen sporting career.

The 18-year-old is excited to compete in upcoming competitions in a sport that captured her imagination.

"A few years back mum and I watch a TROPIX competition and I was in awe of these women at the age of 12," Bebendorf said.

EXTRA STUDY

She completed a Certificate 3 in Health and Fitness and working in the food industry had helped.

"The Cert 3 was to get knowledge and working as a barista really opens your eyes about food and what to eat," Bebendorf said.

She also completed an eight-week challenge late last year as part of her preparations to become a bodybuilder ready for competition.

"The eight-week challenge started in October and it was about counting calories and I learned how to make the time to achieve this and that also there are no excuses," Bebendorf said.

Part of her preparations is time management as she gears up for the Natural Bodybuilding Australia Brisbane Titles on March 28.

COMMITMENT

"I put aside 90-120 minutes six days a week to go to the gym as well as doing cardio," Bebendorf said.

"I also put aside one hour for each of two days a week for food preparation and because my shifts are not set in stone, it makes things a lot easier."

Bebendorf has played hockey for Meteors and said the sport had helped her fitness.

"It was moreso a hobby and something that kept me moving," she said.

Bebendorf has set up a Go Fund Me page but said she had devoted most of her savings toward competitions.

"I work pretty much every day and I don't have expectations with the Go Fund Me.

It's just there if people want to help," she said.

OTHER BODYBUILDERS

Bebendorf will follow the footsteps of Gladstone athletes who have achieved the highest feats in the sport.

Danielle Curnow achieved several podium finishes that included first places in two separate competitions last year.

Gladstone personal trainer Jodie Lyon returned to bodybuilding after an 18-month lay-off in 2016.

She took out the North Queensland Bikini Diva Champion title for 2014.

"In 2015 I got second place in the fitness novice class and since then, I have not competed for 18 months," Lyon told The Observer in December, 2016.

With Bebendorf's great attitude, it would not surprise that she will reach these lofty standards in time.

She will also compete in the second of the Natural Bodybuilding titles on the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane on April 3 and 18 respectively.