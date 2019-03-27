Youngster is also keen to pass on her knowledge to others

THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE: Grace Penhaligon with her coach Addie Kiley stand in front of a group of children who they have also been teaching.

THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE: Grace Penhaligon with her coach Addie Kiley stand in front of a group of children who they have also been teaching. Nick Kossatch GLA260319GYM

GYMNASTICS: Four days a week which includes mornings before school is just a part of a big commitment for Gladstone gymnast Grace Penhaligon.

The 14-year-old finished third in the Central Queensland Regionals in Yeppoon in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics category.

"I came third overall which included first in floor, second in the vault, third in beams and third in the bars," Grace said.

"I was pleasantly surprised."

The softly-spoken teen, who is a level nine gymnast, said the training she has done helped settle her nerves before her performances.

"I was pretty nervous, but was confident because of all the training I have done," Grace said.

So what prompted Grace to choose gymnastics?

"I started about five or six years ago when I watched my close friend doing gymnastics at our house in Tannum," she said.

"So I then wanted to do it because I'm fairly competitive."

Grace began at Revolution Gymsports in Tannum Sands under coach Jenny Rowland and is now under the guidance of Gladstone Gymnastics Club head coach Addie Kiley.

She said Grace soaked up new knowledge like a sponge with a new routine.

"It was nice to see her excel on the floor," Addie said.

"I got her to do a new floor routine and I choreographed it for her within a week."

Addie said it's like one big family at Gladstone Gymnastics and in CQ as a whole.

"We have such an encouraging region and we have a nice camaraderie and everyone looks out for each other," she said.

"I'm also mentoring Grace how to coach and she's just a natural and she is one of the senior gymnasts and sets a positive example to others."

Grace's next assignment is the Senior State Championships in Brisbane April 11-13.