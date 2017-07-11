Youngs leads way in workplace practices and safety

COMMITTED: Joanne and Michael Young from Youngs Building Contractors celebrate their certification to the highest standard in workplace occupational health and safety.

YOUNGS Building Contractors have again proven their commitment to Gladstone and the central Queensland building industry by becoming certified to the highest standard in workplace occupational health and safety.

The building contractors were recently awarded the Australian Standard 4801 title, which focuses on improving employees' health and safety and aids in identifying hazards, assessing and evaluating risks, and implementing necessary control measures aimed at minimising accidents.

Youngs Building Contractors are a fourth generation construction company and current director Michael Young said the AS4801 certification process acknowledged the commitment their business has towards fostering a safe work environment.

"Gaining this accreditation defines the culture we are building within our business as well as furthering client to contractor relationships,” Mr Young said.

"AS4801 certification enables our company to provide evidence of safety conformance to interested stakeholders and enhances our reputation as a safe and reliable building contractor in the Gladstone Region.”

Gladstone Engineering Alliance chief executive officer Carli Homann said the certification attained by Youngs Building Contractors demonstrates an inherent commitment from a business to best practice health and safety standards and a focus on continuous improvement.

"Most high risk workplaces have robust management systems in place for health and safety,” Ms Homann said.

"However, to challenge yourself through the third party certification process requires a company to not only look good on paper but to also demonstrate the implementation of the system and its integrity in their operations in a practical sense.

"I think the work Youngs Building Contractors have done is a representation that Gladstone has a highly skilled supply chain and we are globally competitive and local businesses are working towards Australian and global standards.”

Youngs Building Contractors are one of Gladstone's most recognised and reputable construction companies.

They specialise in industrial maintenance, capital works and commercial builds.