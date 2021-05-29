Younger Queenslanders in line for expanded vaccine rollout

Queenslanders under the age of 40 will be able to receive a COVID-19 jab within weeks, as health experts warn that mass vaccinations are the only way to prevent a snap lockdown.

The new advice comes as Queensland authorities remain on alert over the Victorian outbreak, amid fears some of its 10,000 exposed residents could be in the state, as more than 40,000 travellers have arrived from the region since May 20.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, who yesterday became the first Queensland cabinet minister to receive a jab, revealed vaccinations would "very soon" be expanded to people aged between 40-49 and younger age groups.

"We are starting to expand our hubs for the Pfizer for those who are currently 40-49 in the community, we've had over 23,000 people register this week alone in that age group," she said.

"We will be expanding that very soon, we just want to get our big hubs open.

"We'll have more to say about this over the next few days. But we're going to be setting up these 14 hubs as quickly as possible and looking at expanding that age group."

Ms D'Ath said she was "very very confident" that the 14 hubs would be open before July as the number of daily vaccinations triple compared to one week ago.

Queensland delivered 7159 doses in the past 24 hours and there were 9049 tests for COVID-19, signalling residents were continuing to remain vigilant. Supply certainty and concerns of a similar outbreak boosted jab uptake.

With Victoria fighting to contain dozens of active cases and the number of exposure sights rising, one of the nation's top epidemiologists has warned the clusters could spill into one or more states within a week.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath receives her first COVID vaccination. Pic: Jack Tran

University of Sydney vaccinology expert Professor Robert Booy said the Victorian outbreak should be a "massive wake-up call for Queenslanders to get vaccinated".

"Without strict control protocols this strain could explode," he said.

"If you do the sums, without the prevention measures of lockdown, vaccination, testing QR codes, strict hygiene and social distancing we would see a million cases in two months.

"This strain is very transmissible and the number of cases is doubling every couple of days."

His ominous warning comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a hard border to Victoria, meaning anyone who arrived in the state by air must go into hotel quarantine and those arriving via road will be turned away.

Health authorities have been asking anyone who had been in Greater Melbourne since May 20 to get tested.

Since that date, more than 40,000 travellers have arrived at either Brisbane, Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast airports.

The Gold Coast's top cop delivered a blunt warning for Victorians attempting to flee the latest COVID crisis.

Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said police had ramped up vehicle patrols since Melbourne's snap lockdown came into effect at midnight.

"If you are driving a vehicle with Victorian number plates you can expect to be stopped," he said.

"And if we find you have entered false information on your border declarations the fines will be severe."

Passengers arriving at Brisbane airport are interviewed by police after Victoria announced a seven day lockdown. Picture: Tertius Pickard

He said he made no apologies for the police crackdown, which will also include the use of traffic cameras and other technology to identify any Victorians defying the lockdown orders.

He also encouraged anyone who knew of Victorians knowingly defying the lockdown and Queensland border restrictions to contact police.

"This is about keeping Queenslanders safe," he said.

Police will also be manning border patrols further west across the state line to ensure Queensland is spared the kind of crisis now engulfing Victoria once again.

People in Queensland who have been in Victoria in the past 14 days must follow the lockdown procedure, but Ms D'Ath said it was up to them to do the right thing.

"If we want to be able to go to our shopping centres, our clubs, pubs and go out for dinner, if we want large gatherings for birthdays and catching up with family we can only do this if everyone does their part, particularly when there is community transmission," she said.

"You know if you've come from Victoria, you know if you've been in Victoria in the past 14 days you've got to follow the rules."

Ms D'Ath said Queensland did not jump the gun in closing to the southern state and has issued a harsh warning to travellers.

Speaking after she received her first Covid-19 vaccination - the AstraZeneca jab - Ms D'Ath said it was essential that people coming to Queensland from Victoria "follow the rules".

"We did not declare Victoria a hotspot until they themselves locked down their city and their whole state," Ms D'Ath said.

"You don't make the decision to lock down an entire state quickly, there's a lot of thought that has gone into that. They know what the science is, they know what the risk is."

Originally published as Younger Queenslanders in line for expanded vaccine rollout