Young workforce gets their hands dirty

GOOD hard work - like what the "Aussie pioneers had to do", that's what Tony McCray wants young people who come to work for him to experience.

Tony and his wife Coleen run Gecko Valley and have provided jobs for children from Year 9 and up, working in the cafe and also on their property.

It's not all hard yakka though. The McCray's offer their young staff a hearty lunch, plentiful breaks and the opportunity to swim in the pool to cool down during hot summer days.

Brittany Mann has been studying to be an occupational therapist in Brisbane.

Having grown up in Gladstone she was spending her uni holidays with family and has worked at Gecko Valley during breaks for the past six years.

"It's a good job, you get a lot of variety. Also Coleen and Tony are really wonderful. They give us good breaks and feed us food," she said.

She and her two sisters had spent the morning varnishing the wooden tables in the outdoor cafe.

"It's really good I get to work while I'm up here. It keeps me busy," she said.