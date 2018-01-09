Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young workforce gets their hands dirty

EXTRA CASH: Brittany Mann works for Gecko Valley in Gladstone during uni holidays.
EXTRA CASH: Brittany Mann works for Gecko Valley in Gladstone during uni holidays. Matt Taylor GLA080118GECK
Julia Bartrim
by

GOOD hard work - like what the "Aussie pioneers had to do", that's what Tony McCray wants young people who come to work for him to experience.

Tony and his wife Coleen run Gecko Valley and have provided jobs for children from Year 9 and up, working in the cafe and also on their property.

It's not all hard yakka though. The McCray's offer their young staff a hearty lunch, plentiful breaks and the opportunity to swim in the pool to cool down during hot summer days.

Brittany Mann has been studying to be an occupational therapist in Brisbane.

Having grown up in Gladstone she was spending her uni holidays with family and has worked at Gecko Valley during breaks for the past six years.

"It's a good job, you get a lot of variety. Also Coleen and Tony are really wonderful. They give us good breaks and feed us food," she said.

She and her two sisters had spent the morning varnishing the wooden tables in the outdoor cafe.

"It's really good I get to work while I'm up here. It keeps me busy," she said.

Related Items

Topics:  gecko valley working holiday

Gladstone Observer
How to build your business network and save money

How to build your business network and save money

Find out a cost-saving way to grow your network this year.

OPINION: Is it time to stop giving gifts?

Have we lost the plot with gift-giving?

Why do we keep doing it?

Snake catcher's video busts deadly myth about venomous species

MAKING MYTHS HISSTORY: Snake catcher Kris Foster.

Venomous snakes can climb, and this video proves it.

New year, new baby for Nepalese couple

HAPPY AND HEALTHY: Nirvan Shrestha is the first born child to Nepalese parents Rashmi and Sushil Shrestha. Nirvan was born at Gladstone Base Hospital at 9:30am on January 8.

Gladstone couple welcome the birth of their first baby boy.

Local Partners