Young woman taken to hospital after rollover

A female was transported to hospital after rolling her car on Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom around 11.30am on 15 May 2019.

A female was transported to hospital after rolling her car on Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom around 11.30am on 15 May 2019. Matt Taylor GLA150519MVA2

THURSDAY 7.40AM: THE 22-year-old female involved in a rollover near Mount Larcom yesterday was transported to hospital shortly after.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the woman sustained minor injuries after rolling her car once of the Mt Larcom Bracewell Road, 8 kms out of Mount Larcom about 11.25am Wednesday.

She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

11.40AM: ONE person is understood to have been involved in a car rollover near Mt Larcom this morning.

Reports to emergency services indicates a 22 year-old female has rolled her vehicle on the Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom around 11:30am.

The car rolled once and the woman is now out of the car.

She is believed to have sustained some injuries from the windscreen glass smashing, but no other details are known at this stage.

It is believed the rollover is across the road from The Willows, near a one lane bridge on the Mt Larcom Bracewell Rd.

More to follow.