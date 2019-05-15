Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female was transported to hospital after rolling her car on Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom around 11.30am on 15 May 2019.
A female was transported to hospital after rolling her car on Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom around 11.30am on 15 May 2019. Matt Taylor GLA150519MVA2
News

Young woman taken to hospital after rollover

Maddelin McCosker
by
15th May 2019 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THURSDAY 7.40AM: THE 22-year-old female involved in a rollover near Mount Larcom yesterday was transported to hospital shortly after.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the woman sustained minor injuries after rolling her car once of the Mt Larcom Bracewell Road, 8 kms out of Mount Larcom about 11.25am Wednesday.

She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

11.40AM: ONE person is understood to have been involved in a car rollover near Mt Larcom this morning.

Reports to emergency services indicates a 22 year-old female has rolled her vehicle on the Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom around 11:30am.

The car rolled once and the woman is now out of the car.

She is believed to have sustained some injuries from the windscreen glass smashing, but no other details are known at this stage.

It is believed the rollover is across the road from The Willows, near a one lane bridge on the Mt Larcom Bracewell Rd.

More to follow.

car rollover mt larcom bracewell rd tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    premium_icon Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a temperature rise that residents will feel at night

    20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    premium_icon 20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    Politics O'Dowd hopes to remain as the federal representative of Flynn

    Get your copy of our wedding guide at this Sunday's expo

    Get your copy of our wedding guide at this Sunday's expo

    News The expo will be held at the Gladstone Events Centre

    20+ QUESTIONS: How Murray Peterson responded

    premium_icon 20+ QUESTIONS: How Murray Peterson responded

    Politics Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Election