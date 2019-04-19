Menu
A young woman is fighting for her life.
Woman fighting for her life after serious M1 car crash

by Emily Halloran
19th Apr 2019 8:29 AM
A YOUNG woman is fighting for her life after being involved in a serious car crash at Tugun last night.

A man and woman were travelling northbound on the Pacific Motorway about 2.10am when they crashed into a barrier, just before the Currumbin exit, and rolled several times.

It has been reported the crash happened at such a high impact it threw the female passenger out of the vehicle.

Police, critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene.

The woman in her 20s was left with serious head and chest injuries and was transported Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The male driver was not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the single vehicle crash.

