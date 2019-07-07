Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

CHARGED: A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing from Nixon Communications.

CHARGED: A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing from Nixon Communications. Alistair Brightman

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence (stealing) after she was allegedly filmed on CCTV cameras at Nixon Communications last Sunday.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the footage showed the alleged offender entering a motor vehicle on the premises around 5.30pm as well as stealing a laptop bag which he said contained two tablets.

Sgt Butcher said the charge was the result of "good work” from the public in identifying the alleged offender.

"It was great to have the CCTV footage to start with,” Sgt Butcher said.

The woman is expected to appear in Gladstone magistrates court on July 15 or 16.