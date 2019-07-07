Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing from Nixon Communications.
CHARGED: A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing from Nixon Communications. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

liana walker
by
7th Jul 2019 10:08 AM

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence (stealing) after she was allegedly filmed on CCTV cameras at Nixon Communications last Sunday.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the footage showed the alleged offender entering a motor vehicle on the premises around 5.30pm as well as stealing a laptop bag which he said contained two tablets.

Sgt Butcher said the charge was the result of "good work” from the public in identifying the alleged offender.

"It was great to have the CCTV footage to start with,” Sgt Butcher said.

The woman is expected to appear in Gladstone magistrates court on July 15 or 16.

charges crime indictable offence stealing
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    News Rainy and windy conditions didn't dampen spirits at this year's Run in the Sun.

    • 7th Jul 2019 9:41 AM
    PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    News It's the van set to help tackle Gladstone's homeless problems.

    'Leading the nation': APLNG signs new gas deal

    premium_icon 'Leading the nation': APLNG signs new gas deal

    Careers APLNG promises to provide more gas to domestic market.