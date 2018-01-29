Young winner's only wish is to help

YOUNG STAR: Adele Bierman is Gladstone's Young Citizen of the Year.

GLADSTONE teenager Adele Bierman is hoping to forge a career in veterinary science, after being named the region's Young Citizen of the Year.

The 17-year old, who works as a foster carer for Gladstone RSPCA, says she is motivated by a love of animals and her wanting to find them safe homes.

She believes it was her drive and passion that saw her nominated for the award.

"I would do anything for the animals' welfare,” Ms Bierman said.

"It is the only thing that matters to me, and everyone that knows me, knows they are my life.

"The main thing I do is foster the animals that come to me, and I look after them until I can find them a home.”

She also assists with fundraising for the organisation.

Ms Bierman received her award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards last Thursday night, an event that rekindled memories of her own citizenship acquisition.

Originally of South African descent, she said the night was a reminder of the private ceremony she attended when she was 11.

"My citizenship ceremony was a private one the week before Australia Day,” Ms Bierman said.

"Tonight has made me realise how thankful I am to be here.

"It's a bit of an eye-opener.”

Ms Bierman thanked those who had supported her throughout her journey, but said her mum was her biggest supporter.

"She's very proud of me,” she said.