Young volunteer passionate about ship's past

Coen Mensforth, 14 enjoys volunteering on the HMAS Gladstone II and giving tours to guests

JUMP aboard the HMAS Gladstone II and you may find yourself shown around by an enthusiastic young guide.

Coen Mensforth, 14, has been taking guests on tours of the ship since early this year.

"At the start of the year I became interested in ships and maritime history," Coen said.

"I thought I'd give the Maritime History Society an email and find out if I could become a volunteer."

The society was quick to get Coen on board and soon had him learning the ins and outs of the ship to share with guests.

Coen said most people thought the ship was small from the outside but were surprised at the space inside.

Coen's favourite part of the ship is the engine room.

The mechanics are of extra interest to the young volunteer.

Gladstone Maritime History Society volunteer Trevor Long said it was great to see someone so young interested in the ship.

As HMAS Gladstone II prepares to close over summer, Mr Long said he'd like to see new volunteers next year.

He said it wasn't a hard job and volunteers learn on the go.

"The people who come here really enjoy the experience of being on board," Mr Long said