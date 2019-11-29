Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coen Mensforth, 14 enjoys volunteering on the HMAS Gladstone II and giving tours to guests
Coen Mensforth, 14 enjoys volunteering on the HMAS Gladstone II and giving tours to guests
News

Young volunteer passionate about ship's past

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUMP aboard the HMAS Gladstone II and you may find yourself shown around by an enthusiastic young guide.

Coen Mensforth, 14, has been taking guests on tours of the ship since early this year.

"At the start of the year I became interested in ships and maritime history," Coen said.

"I thought I'd give the Maritime History Society an email and find out if I could become a volunteer."

The society was quick to get Coen on board and soon had him learning the ins and outs of the ship to share with guests.

Coen said most people thought the ship was small from the outside but were surprised at the space inside.

Coen's favourite part of the ship is the engine room.

The mechanics are of extra interest to the young volunteer.

Gladstone Maritime History Society volunteer Trevor Long said it was great to see someone so young interested in the ship.

As HMAS Gladstone II prepares to close over summer, Mr Long said he'd like to see new volunteers next year.

He said it wasn't a hard job and volunteers learn on the go.

"The people who come here really enjoy the experience of being on board," Mr Long said

gladstone maritime history society gladstone volunteering hmas gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        premium_icon CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        News The donations are part of a national pledge to help communities make a difference locally.

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        premium_icon 50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        News IN THE market? 50 properties will open their doors this weekend.

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle...

        Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        premium_icon Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        News A last-minute cancellation left graduates with no way to get to their formal. Some...